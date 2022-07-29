Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.28.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continues on the road to Emergence. Kushida made his Impact in-ring debut and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Before the Impact: 

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Vincent 

Impact on AXSTV: 

Eddie Edwards defeated Ace Austin

Heath got a hit list 

Alex Shelley said don’t sleep on me

Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice 

Brian Myers continues to duck Bhupinder Gujjar 

Tasha Steelz is back to watch an OVW showcase 

Tiffany Nieves defeated Jada Stone

Killer Kelly has arrived 

Eric Young has a new game plan to cure the sickness 

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Shera

Steve Maclin who?

Honor No More is fed up with the disrespect 

Jessicka looking to get a party invite to the VXT party

If Raj Singh won’t leave the ring Sami Callihan will make him 

Signal lost 

New match added to the Emergence card

Next week on IMPACT

Kushida defeated Rich Swann 

