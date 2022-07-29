Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.28.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continues on the road to Emergence. Kushida made his Impact in-ring debut and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the Impact:
Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Vincent
Impact on AXSTV:
Eddie Edwards defeated Ace Austin
Heath got a hit list
Alex Shelley said don’t sleep on me
Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice
Brian Myers continues to duck Bhupinder Gujjar
Tasha Steelz is back to watch an OVW showcase
Tiffany Nieves defeated Jada Stone
Killer Kelly has arrived
Eric Young has a new game plan to cure the sickness
Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Shera
Steve Maclin who?
Honor No More is fed up with the disrespect
Jessicka looking to get a party invite to the VXT party
If Raj Singh won’t leave the ring Sami Callihan will make him
Signal lost
New match added to the Emergence card
Next week on IMPACT
Kushida defeated Rich Swann
