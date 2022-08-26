Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.25.22
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued on the road toward Bound For Glory on Friday October 7, 2022. The Knockouts World Tag Team Championship was on the line plus huge stacks were also on the line for the upcoming IMPACT Tag Team Championship match.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Bullet Club defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice
IMPACT on AXSTV:
VXT defeated Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship
Pre match comments from Violent By Design
Karl Anderson defeated Mike Bennett
Tag Titles on the line next week
Tasha was caught off guard
Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Jason Hotch
Gujjar pulled a Cardona
Number One Contender’s match set for next week
Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Vincent
Eddie Edwards had a few choice words for Josh but Heath got the last laugh
Raj and Shera demanded respect but ended up getting disrespected with a major brawl
Masha is an unstoppable beast
Jessicka defeated Alisha
Mickie James returns with a major announcement
Barbed Wire Massacre at Victory Road
Time Machine defeated Violent By Design