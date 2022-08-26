Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.25.22

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.25.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued on the road toward Bound For Glory on Friday October 7, 2022. The Knockouts World Tag Team Championship was on the line plus huge stacks were also on the line for the upcoming IMPACT Tag Team Championship match. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Before the IMPACT: 

BF399A9D-33BC-4B3A-9BCC-F6E1787A1E85
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bullet Club defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice 

IMPACT on AXSTV: 

37D936B8-8C4F-4855-8B7C-0A87A01D739C
1
Gallery
1 Images

VXT defeated Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship 

Pre match comments from Violent By Design 

B0DDDEA4-3F9A-4EAD-8D88-C7FAD8A1E91E
1
Gallery
1 Images

Karl Anderson defeated Mike Bennett 

Tag Titles on the line next week 

Tasha was caught off guard 

93A6C837-250B-48B9-8FA3-337608673D90
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Jason Hotch 

Gujjar pulled a Cardona 

Number One Contender’s match set for next week 

2F9E3348-3285-40D1-99D7-9E8F3299587B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Vincent 

Eddie Edwards had a few choice words for Josh but Heath got the last laugh 

Raj and Shera demanded respect but ended up getting disrespected with a major brawl

Masha is an unstoppable beast 

D0EDEA89-5228-4EB1-A271-35999B6C5EC4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jessicka defeated Alisha 

Mickie James returns with a major announcement 

Barbed Wire Massacre at Victory Road 

D7178CE6-EE78-47DF-92E9-26C95A84312F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Time Machine defeated Violent By Design 

Related Articles

C41C0A86-6CA7-405F-8A69-AE003F874F3F
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.25.22

623C201B-2C60-44A6-8B81-7C4C693C9C0D
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 8.25.22

D5F334EA-8968-4445-B8F4-F14B54949CDB
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is officially in the action figure game

F39CE03F-226D-4445-9A31-47BF0C40C6F2
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results 8.18.22

02EA0187-A130-481C-8A20-FEB527760AF9
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Emergence Fallout 8.18.22

02EA0187-A130-481C-8A20-FEB527760AF9
Impact Wrestling

Six Way Elimination Number One Contender match announced for 8.15.22 edition of IMPACT

FE8E2C8F-D622-4724-8561-C2F2E7FD0E29
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Emergence Results and Recap 8.12.22

A4CAEEA7-5505-470F-B866-28E385E1FFD1
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Emergence Preview 8.12.22