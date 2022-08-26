Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.25.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued on the road toward Bound For Glory on Friday October 7, 2022. The Knockouts World Tag Team Championship was on the line plus huge stacks were also on the line for the upcoming IMPACT Tag Team Championship match.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

Bullet Club defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice

IMPACT on AXSTV:

VXT defeated Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Pre match comments from Violent By Design

Karl Anderson defeated Mike Bennett

Tag Titles on the line next week

Tasha was caught off guard

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Jason Hotch

Gujjar pulled a Cardona

Number One Contender’s match set for next week

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defeated Vincent

Eddie Edwards had a few choice words for Josh but Heath got the last laugh

Raj and Shera demanded respect but ended up getting disrespected with a major brawl

Masha is an unstoppable beast

Jessicka defeated Alisha

Mickie James returns with a major announcement

Barbed Wire Massacre at Victory Road

Time Machine defeated Violent By Design