Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.4.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued on the road to Emergence. The Digital Media Championship was on the line, The Motor City Machine Guns took on Violent By Design and more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Savannah Evans defeated Alisha

IMPACT on AXSTV:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Deonna Purrazzo defeated IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary

Honor No More continues to question PCO’s loyalty

Gisele has been scouting and looks to drag her match with Masha to deep waters

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Brian Myers defeated Black Taurus to retain the Digital Media Championship

Cheaters never prosper

When it comes to the Knockouts World Championship Jordynne Grace looks at everyone as an obstacle

Josh Alexander retained the Impact World Championship against Jacob Fatu leading to a save from DDP

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Masha Slamovich defeated Gisele Shaw

Mia Yim has an impromptu pit stop before Emergence

Havok promises Ragnork will retain at Emergence

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Violent By Design

They lost but stand tall

Date and Location for Bound For Glory announced

1 Gallery 1 Images

Sami Callihan defeated Raj Singh

It’s official Maclin and Moose are working together

Killer Kelly makes her in-ring debut next week

Doc Gallows is using everything not bolted to the ground

1 Gallery 1 Images

PCO defeated IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!