Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.4.22
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued on the road to Emergence. The Digital Media Championship was on the line, The Motor City Machine Guns took on Violent By Design and more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Savannah Evans defeated Alisha
IMPACT on AXSTV:
Deonna Purrazzo defeated IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary
Honor No More continues to question PCO’s loyalty
Gisele has been scouting and looks to drag her match with Masha to deep waters
Brian Myers defeated Black Taurus to retain the Digital Media Championship
Cheaters never prosper
When it comes to the Knockouts World Championship Jordynne Grace looks at everyone as an obstacle
Josh Alexander retained the Impact World Championship against Jacob Fatu leading to a save from DDP
Masha Slamovich defeated Gisele Shaw
Mia Yim has an impromptu pit stop before Emergence
Havok promises Ragnork will retain at Emergence
The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Violent By Design
They lost but stand tall
Date and Location for Bound For Glory announced
Sami Callihan defeated Raj Singh
It’s official Maclin and Moose are working together
Killer Kelly makes her in-ring debut next week
Doc Gallows is using everything not bolted to the ground
PCO defeated IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows
