Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.4.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued on the road to Emergence. The Digital Media Championship was on the line, The Motor City Machine Guns took on Violent By Design and more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Before the IMPACT: 

Savannah Evans defeated Alisha 

IMPACT on AXSTV: 

Deonna Purrazzo defeated IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary 

Honor No More continues to question PCO’s loyalty 

Gisele has been scouting and looks to drag her match with Masha to deep waters

Brian Myers defeated Black Taurus to retain the Digital Media Championship 

Cheaters never prosper 

When it comes to the Knockouts World Championship Jordynne Grace looks at everyone as an obstacle 

Josh Alexander retained the Impact World Championship against Jacob Fatu leading to a save from DDP

Masha Slamovich defeated Gisele Shaw

Mia Yim has an impromptu pit stop before Emergence 

Havok promises Ragnork will retain at Emergence 

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Violent By Design 

They lost but stand tall 

Date and Location for Bound For Glory announced 

Sami Callihan defeated Raj Singh

It’s official Maclin and Moose are working together 

Killer Kelly makes her in-ring debut next week

Doc Gallows is using everything not bolted to the ground 

PCO defeated IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows 

