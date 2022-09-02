Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 9.1.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued the road to Victory Road and Bound For Glory. The show also saw both the Impact World Tag Team Championship and X-Division Championship on the line and what was Mickie James’ announcement?

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated JD Griffey and Exodus

IMPACT on AXSTV:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated The Good Brothers to win the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Killer Kelly had a few choice words for Tasha Steelz

The celebration continues for Matt Taven and Mike Bennett but it’s Kenny King’s turn up to bat.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kenny King with the robbery of the week

The decision has been overturned by the original referee

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winner: Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King to retain the X-Division Championship

Brian Myers demands his title back

Celebration for JesSICKa’s SICK debut win last week

What are the New Japan Strong Inaugural Tag Team Champions Aussie Open doing here?

It looks like Violent By Design have gone their separate ways for now

Welcome back Mickie James

It’s the last rodeo

Gia Miller picks IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander’s brain about his upcoming title defense

Gia Miller caught up with Mickie James after bombshell

1 Gallery 1 Images

Mascara Dorado defeated Alex Zayne

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has nothing but love, respect and encouragement for Mickie James

Yuya Uemura makes his IMPACT debut next week

Who is going to Bound For Glory?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Masha Slamovich defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the number one contender

Jordynne Grace brought her own death warrant for the new number one contender