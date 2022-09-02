Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 9.1.22

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 9.1.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued the road to Victory Road and Bound For Glory. The show also saw both the Impact World Tag Team Championship and X-Division Championship on the line and what was Mickie James’ announcement?

Here are the full results and recap: 

Before the IMPACT:

4FAAEC50-9AD7-464A-9F15-F272EAEC7AF9
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated JD Griffey and Exodus

IMPACT on AXSTV:

5ABBCAC7-232B-40A5-A5B9-0B1CF5F831D7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated The Good Brothers to win the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship 

Killer Kelly had a few choice words for Tasha Steelz 

The celebration continues for Matt Taven and Mike Bennett but it’s Kenny King’s turn up to bat.

B9BB7FFF-A125-41D5-9F72-FBC602591586
1
Gallery
1 Images

Kenny King with the robbery of the week

The decision has been overturned by the original referee 

Winner: Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King to retain the X-Division Championship 

Brian Myers demands his title back 

Celebration for JesSICKa’s SICK debut win last week 

What are the New Japan Strong Inaugural Tag Team Champions Aussie Open doing here?

It looks like Violent By Design have gone their separate ways for now 

Welcome back Mickie James

It’s the last rodeo 

Gia Miller picks IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander’s brain about his upcoming title defense 

Gia Miller caught up with Mickie James after bombshell 

20A98C0B-6EBF-4B6B-A1E5-ECBB0795A6AA
1
Gallery
1 Images

Mascara Dorado defeated Alex Zayne 

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has nothing but love, respect and encouragement for Mickie James 

Yuya Uemura makes his IMPACT debut next week 

Who is going to Bound For Glory?

AAA37CE9-30C7-499E-A567-F105F8055878
1
Gallery
1 Images

Masha Slamovich defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the number one contender 

Jordynne Grace brought her own death warrant for the new number one contender 

Related Articles

51D73684-C2A1-439E-A8AE-148D013838BA
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 9.1.22

65277F05-4620-4E4F-86CE-BC375BFFEC7B
Impact Wrestling

New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions crowned on the 9.1.22 edition of Impact Wrestling

2DD10672-9739-4426-B24D-CDD49C6BA83E
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 9.1.22

B7161D83-6C52-403C-9040-6968C7AC2898
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Joe Doering takes a leave of absence amidst health concerns

C41C0A86-6CA7-405F-8A69-AE003F874F3F
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.25.22

623C201B-2C60-44A6-8B81-7C4C693C9C0D
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 8.25.22

D5F334EA-8968-4445-B8F4-F14B54949CDB
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is officially in the action figure game

F39CE03F-226D-4445-9A31-47BF0C40C6F2
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results 8.18.22