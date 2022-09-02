Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 9.1.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued the road to Victory Road and Bound For Glory. The show also saw both the Impact World Tag Team Championship and X-Division Championship on the line and what was Mickie James’ announcement?
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated JD Griffey and Exodus
IMPACT on AXSTV:
Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated The Good Brothers to win the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Killer Kelly had a few choice words for Tasha Steelz
The celebration continues for Matt Taven and Mike Bennett but it’s Kenny King’s turn up to bat.
Kenny King with the robbery of the week
The decision has been overturned by the original referee
Winner: Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King to retain the X-Division Championship
Brian Myers demands his title back
Celebration for JesSICKa’s SICK debut win last week
What are the New Japan Strong Inaugural Tag Team Champions Aussie Open doing here?
It looks like Violent By Design have gone their separate ways for now
Welcome back Mickie James
It’s the last rodeo
Gia Miller picks IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander’s brain about his upcoming title defense
Gia Miller caught up with Mickie James after bombshell
Mascara Dorado defeated Alex Zayne
Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace has nothing but love, respect and encouragement for Mickie James
Yuya Uemura makes his IMPACT debut next week
Who is going to Bound For Glory?
Masha Slamovich defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the number one contender
Jordynne Grace brought her own death warrant for the new number one contender