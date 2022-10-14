Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Bound For Glory Fallout 10.13.22
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw the fallout from Bound For Glory. The IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander kicked off the show, six knockouts tag team action and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the Impact:
The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Shera and Raj Singh
Impact on AXSTV:
Josh Alexander may be beaten but not broken
Was that a miss opportunity?
The old Bully is gone
Bully Ray has turned over a new leaf
Steve and Moose try to give some advice to Josh Alexander
Bobby Fish has laid down the gauntlet and The Champion has accepted
Looks like the Motor Machine Guns will have to wait in line
Killer Kelly defeated Tasha Steelz
Where is the Fashion Police?
Scott agreeing with Steve and Moose?!?
Trey Miguel won a six way match
Challengers are already lined up for the new X-Division Champion
Gisele Shaw and VXT defeated The Death Dollz
Bully Ray made a solemn vow to his friend Tommy Dreamer
Tag Team Championship on the line next week
Matt Cardona defeated Bhupinder Gujjar
Bullet Club called out the ECW Legends
VXT seem to have a problem with Mickie’s Last Rodeo
Josh Alexander defeated Bobby Fish to retain the X-Division Championship
Option C adds a new challenger to the long list