Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Bound For Glory Fallout 10.13.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw the fallout from Bound For Glory. The IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander kicked off the show, six knockouts tag team action and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the Impact:

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Shera and Raj Singh

Impact on AXSTV:

Josh Alexander may be beaten but not broken

Was that a miss opportunity?

The old Bully is gone

Bully Ray has turned over a new leaf

Steve and Moose try to give some advice to Josh Alexander

Bobby Fish has laid down the gauntlet and The Champion has accepted

Looks like the Motor Machine Guns will have to wait in line

Killer Kelly defeated Tasha Steelz

Where is the Fashion Police?

Scott agreeing with Steve and Moose?!?

Trey Miguel won a six way match

Challengers are already lined up for the new X-Division Champion

Gisele Shaw and VXT defeated The Death Dollz

Bully Ray made a solemn vow to his friend Tommy Dreamer

Tag Team Championship on the line next week

Matt Cardona defeated Bhupinder Gujjar

Bullet Club called out the ECW Legends

VXT seem to have a problem with Mickie’s Last Rodeo

Josh Alexander defeated Bobby Fish to retain the X-Division Championship

Option C adds a new challenger to the long list