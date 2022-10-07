Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Bound For Glory Go Home Show 10.6.22
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! was the go home show for Bound For Glory. Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich put pen to paper, Mia Yim took on Gisele Shaw and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Juice Robinson defeated Alex Zayne
Frankie Kazarian defeated Kenny King
Here are the X Factors of tomorrow’s X-Division Championship match
The main event of Bound For Glory
Is Mike Bailey ready for Frankie Kazarian tomorrow night?
Mia Yim defeated Gisele Shaw
Will tomorrow be the last rodeo for Mickie James?
20 competitors looking to call their shot
Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz silenced Killer Kelly who looked to call her shot
Who will answer the challenge?
Who will walk out with the Knockouts World Title tomorrow night?
Steve Maclin defeated Moose
Joe Hendry claimed the final spot in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet
Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka defeated The Swingerellas
VXT doesn’t seem scared of Taya and Jessicka come abound For Glory
Alex Shelley defeated IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven
Alisha gave Eddie the ultimate ultimatum
Masha be a woman of few words but Jordynne has a lot to say
Five of the deadliest words in wrestling
Message sent loud and clear