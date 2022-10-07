Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Bound For Glory Go Home Show 10.6.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! was the go home show for Bound For Glory. Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich put pen to paper, Mia Yim took on Gisele Shaw and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap:

Juice Robinson defeated Alex Zayne 

Frankie Kazarian defeated Kenny King

Here are the X Factors of tomorrow’s X-Division Championship match 

The main event of Bound For Glory

Is Mike Bailey ready for Frankie Kazarian tomorrow night?

Mia Yim defeated Gisele Shaw 

Will tomorrow be the last rodeo for Mickie James?

20 competitors looking to call their shot 

Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz silenced Killer Kelly who looked to call her shot

Who will answer the challenge?

Who will walk out with the Knockouts World Title tomorrow night?

Steve Maclin defeated Moose

Joe Hendry claimed the final spot in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet 

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka defeated The Swingerellas 

VXT doesn’t seem scared of Taya and Jessicka come abound For Glory

Alex Shelley defeated IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven

Alisha gave Eddie the ultimate ultimatum 

Masha be a woman of few words but Jordynne has a lot to say 

Five of the deadliest words in wrestling

Message sent loud and clear 

