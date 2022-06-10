Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: PCO and Steve Maclin went to war, Slammiversary just got saucy and Honor No More stood tall 6.9.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued the road to Slammiversary as the 20 year anniversary show is just 10 days. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander took on the undefeated Joe Doering, Rosemary looked to take her anger out on Tenille Dashwood and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Before the IMPACT:
Decay defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice
Impact on AXSTV:
Moose may think he knows the rules of the game but Sami continues to change them
Rosemary defeated Tenille Dashwood
Could we be seeing the reformation of Ragnarok?
The Good Brothers took a field trip
Don’t think they packed a lunch
The Good Brothers stepped on the wrong farm
Update on Rhino AND Honor No More
Steve Maclin defeated PCO
Tasha Steelz and Deonna Purrazzo may have a common enemy but Purrazzo works alone or does she?
Welcome The Blueprint back to the Impact Zone
Joe Doering defeated Impact World Champion Josh Alexander via disqualification
Moose is on the hunt for The Death Machine
Slammiversary just got saucy
Looks like Sami got the last laugh
Swann must now fight ANOTHER person to get HIS championship back
The Slammiversary Go Home Show is STACKED
Honor No More defeated Frankie Kazarian, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin
Honor No More got their licks in on Heath
