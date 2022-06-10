Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: PCO and Steve Maclin went to war, Slammiversary just got saucy and Honor No More stood tall 6.9.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued the road to Slammiversary as the 20 year anniversary show is just 10 days. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander took on the undefeated Joe Doering, Rosemary looked to take her anger out on Tenille Dashwood and so much more. 

Here are the full results:

Before the IMPACT:

Decay defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice 

Impact on AXSTV: 

Moose may think he knows the rules of the game but Sami continues to change them

Rosemary defeated Tenille Dashwood

Could we be seeing the reformation of Ragnarok?

The Good Brothers took a field trip

Don’t think they packed a lunch

The Good Brothers stepped on the wrong farm 

Update on Rhino AND Honor No More

Steve Maclin defeated PCO

Tasha Steelz and Deonna Purrazzo may have a common enemy but Purrazzo works alone or does she?

Welcome The Blueprint back to the Impact Zone

Joe Doering defeated Impact World Champion Josh Alexander via disqualification 

Moose is on the hunt for The Death Machine 

Slammiversary just got saucy 

Looks like Sami got the last laugh 

Swann must now fight ANOTHER person to get HIS championship back

The Slammiversary Go Home Show is STACKED 

Honor No More defeated Frankie Kazarian, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

Honor No More got their licks in on Heath

