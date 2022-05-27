Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Trey Miguel qualified for Ultimate X, Masha Slamovich destroyed Havok and Violent By Design stood tall 5.26.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued to build toward next month’s 20 year anniversary Slammiversary PPV. 

The show witnessed a chaotic six man tag main event, the return of Chelsea Green and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

Before the Impact:

Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus 

Impact on AXSTV: 

Trey Miguel defeated Alex Shelley to advance to Ultimate X at Slammiversary 

Two spots left

Masha Slamovich defeated Havok

Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green 

The enemy of my enemy is my friend 

The match ends in No Contest

Honor No More sending a message to Scott D’Amore 

Honor No More feel Impact is built on lies and disrespect 

Bhupinder Gujjar and W. Morrissey defeated Shera and Raj Singh

Is Sami Callihan in the head of Moose?

Violent By Design defeated IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Briscoes 

