Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Trey Miguel qualified for Ultimate X, Masha Slamovich destroyed Havok and Violent By Design stood tall 5.26.22
Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! continued to build toward next month’s 20 year anniversary Slammiversary PPV.
The show witnessed a chaotic six man tag main event, the return of Chelsea Green and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Before the Impact:
Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus
Impact on AXSTV:
Trey Miguel defeated Alex Shelley to advance to Ultimate X at Slammiversary
Two spots left
Masha Slamovich defeated Havok
Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green
The enemy of my enemy is my friend
The match ends in No Contest
Honor No More sending a message to Scott D’Amore
Honor No More feel Impact is built on lies and disrespect
Bhupinder Gujjar and W. Morrissey defeated Shera and Raj Singh
Is Sami Callihan in the head of Moose?
Violent By Design defeated IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Briscoes
