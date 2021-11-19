Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Turning Point Go Home Show 11.18.21

Tonight was the go home show for this month’s LIVE Impact Plus special, Turning Point. It was on this night that we witnessed a dream match between New Japan Legend, Minoru Suzuki and Josh Alexander plus the IMPACTonAXSTV in-ring debut of The IInspiration and the final build to Turning Point.

Now as you ponder why you missed the karaoke session with the Impact Faithful of Suzuki’s theme song checkout this week’s results and recap.

BTIonAXSTV:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Brian Myers defeated Sam Beale

Tonight was the culmination of their feud. This has been building for weeks since Myers cut Beale from The Learning Tree ending the student and teacher relationship. For majority of the match Myers was in control of Beale. Sam would then dig deep and find the energy to fight back but Myers was able to put a stop to that. Myers would let Sam hang around too long but would eventually hit The Roster Cut for the win. After the match Myers would grab two chairs and proceed to beat down Beale.

IMPACTonAXSTV:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Steve Maclin defeated Laredo Kid:

This was the first match of the night. Steve Maclin was looking to insert himself into the X-Division Championship match this Saturday at Turning Point. Laredo Kid became number one contender a couple of weeks ago and Maclin who has never been pinned or submitted had to beat him to join the match. This was a great match to kick off the show. Kid used what brought him to the dance which is his peed and flashy moves but Maclin said two can play that game and busted out a sucide dive. In the end Maclin would hit Mayhem For All to pick up the win. He will now join Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid to fight for the X-Division Championship this Saturday at Turning Point.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sam Beale is on his way to a local medical facility but Rich Swann wants Brian Myers at Turning Point:

We need hear from X-Division Champion Trey Miguel:

Sabin got what he wanted and frozen the Madmen:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The IInspiration defeated The Undead Bridesmaids:

This was the second match of the show. The Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration made their IMPACTonAXSTV in-ring debut. This match came out as The Undead Bridesmaids came up short last week in taking care of Decay so The IInspiration will take care of the bridesmaids. This match was back and forth but The IInspiration was in control for most part and in the end picked up the win. After the match Decay made their way to the ring and cornered The IInspiration in the ring.

Chelsea Green challenges Jordynne Grace at Countdown to Turning Point:

Moose got the jump on Eddie:

Full Metal Mayhem comes your way at Turning Point:

We then hear from Mercedes Martinez before this Saturday:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Doc Gallows defeated Hikuleo:

This was the third match of the night. This match came about after Bullet Club became the number one contenders to the tag titles last week. We got a post match brawl and stare down between the two big men of the teams which lead to tonight’s match. Doc Gallows was in control for the first few minutes of the match before Bullet Club caused a distraction and it was all Hikuleo. Gallows would somehow find someway to fight back and defeat the big man.

We heard from Deonna Purrazzo for the first time since Bound For Glory:

New match announced for Countdown to Turning Point:

We heard from Violent By Design ahead of Turning Point:

The Demon & Decay defeated Johnny Swinger, Fallah Bahh & Hernandez

Wrestle House is back:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Josh Alexander defeated Minoru Suzuki:

This was the main event of tonight’s show and was a dream match. This match came to be after Suzuki showed up in Impact a couple of weeks ago and got into a brawl with Alexander. This two went to war tonight as they fought in the ring and all over the ringside area. In the end Josh Alexander was able to pick up the win over The King. Now he can focus on regaining the world title.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!