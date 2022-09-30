Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Victory Road Fallout 9.29.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling witnessed the fallout from Victory Road as Masha Slamovich took on Allie Katch in Monster’s Ball, the Digital Media Championship hanged in the balance and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the Impact:
Yuya Uemura defeated Jason Hotch
Impact on AXSTV:
Bullet Club defeated Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid
Bhupinder Gujjar looks to bounce back from his lost in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet
Frankie Kazarian is looking to hit the reset button at abound For Glory
Eric Young’s presence continues to spread
Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve to retain the Digital Media Championship
Digital Media Championship Open Challenge
It’s a Swinger’s Palace Reunion
Joe Hendry looks to motivate IMPACT
Rosemary seeking him from Father James Mitchell?!?
Black Taurus defeated Delirious
Bobby Fish looks to call his shot in his hometown
Mia Yim and Mickie James may have history but Gisele Shaw once again looks to steal the spotlight
Honor No More looked to celebrate Eddie’s massive accomplishment
Once again PCO is singled out
Maria Kanellis had a special gift for Eddie
Josh Alexander had enough of Honor No More
The Walking Weapon NEVER walks alone
Rich Swann and Heath defeated PCO and Vincent
Looks like the cat is finally out of the bag and so is the partnership
Next week Sami Callihan dons the black and white stripes
Next week on IMPACT
Masha Slamovich defeated Allie Katch