Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Victory Road Fallout 9.29.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling witnessed the fallout from Victory Road as Masha Slamovich took on Allie Katch in Monster’s Ball, the Digital Media Championship hanged in the balance and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the Impact:

Yuya Uemura defeated Jason Hotch

Impact on AXSTV:

Bullet Club defeated Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid

Bhupinder Gujjar looks to bounce back from his lost in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Frankie Kazarian is looking to hit the reset button at abound For Glory

Eric Young’s presence continues to spread

Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve to retain the Digital Media Championship

Digital Media Championship Open Challenge

It’s a Swinger’s Palace Reunion

Joe Hendry looks to motivate IMPACT

Rosemary seeking him from Father James Mitchell?!?

Black Taurus defeated Delirious

Bobby Fish looks to call his shot in his hometown

Mia Yim and Mickie James may have history but Gisele Shaw once again looks to steal the spotlight

Honor No More looked to celebrate Eddie’s massive accomplishment

Once again PCO is singled out

Maria Kanellis had a special gift for Eddie

Josh Alexander had enough of Honor No More

The Walking Weapon NEVER walks alone

Rich Swann and Heath defeated PCO and Vincent

Looks like the cat is finally out of the bag and so is the partnership

Next week Sami Callihan dons the black and white stripes

Next week on IMPACT

Masha Slamovich defeated Allie Katch