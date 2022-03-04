Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build For Sacrifice, Tasha Steelz Crowned #1 Contender and Bullet Club Betrayal Fallout 3.3.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling emanated from New Orleans, Louisiana as the go home show for the live Impact Plus special, Sacrifice.

Tonight the Knockouts were in action plus a member of Team Impact was able to get some kind of retribution against the turncoat Eddie Edwards.

Here are the full results:

Before the Impact:

Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve

Impact on AXSTV:

Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via Disqualification

Heath was more than ready to show Vincent his insanity

Heath defeated Vincent

Heath was one step ahead of Moose

Masha Slamovich defeated Raychell Rose

Cassie Lee defeated Madison Rayne

Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green to become the #1 Contender

JONAH defeated Johnny Swinger

JONAH and PCO come face to face

Late minute change to the main event

Bullet Club defeated Violent By Design and G.O.D.