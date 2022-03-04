Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build For Sacrifice, Tasha Steelz Crowned #1 Contender and Bullet Club Betrayal Fallout 3.3.22

Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build For Sacrifice, Tasha Steelz Crowned #1 Contender and Bullet Club Betrayal Fallout 3.3.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling emanated from New Orleans, Louisiana as the go home show for the live Impact Plus special, Sacrifice. 

Tonight the Knockouts were in action plus a member of Team Impact was able to get some kind of retribution against the turncoat Eddie Edwards. 

Here are the full results: 

Before the Impact:

1FF9770A-5677-4950-BB8E-79839ECB31AC
1
Gallery
1 Images

Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve

Impact on AXSTV:

D0A2B17F-5C40-4345-8DAA-A46E9A2DAA98
1
Gallery
1 Images

Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via Disqualification 

Heath was more than ready to show Vincent his insanity 

Heath defeated Vincent 

Heath was one step ahead of Moose 

Masha Slamovich defeated Raychell Rose

FC556169-4999-40A1-BAD7-A734460B3039
1
Gallery
1 Images

Cassie Lee defeated Madison Rayne 

2045913E-1456-4753-AEC9-546F07239FC7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green to become the #1 Contender 

EDFA166F-8162-47C8-B730-F17AD424756D
1
Gallery
1 Images

JONAH defeated Johnny Swinger 

JONAH and PCO come face to face 

Late minute change to the main event 

EED41329-7E3D-4C49-99F1-8E2F161EA7DB
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bullet Club defeated Violent By Design and G.O.D.

Related Articles

9C263690-95D9-4D64-BC41-B1D7887DA955
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build For Sacrifice, Tasha Steelz Crowned #1 Contender and Bullet Club Betrayal Fallout 3.3.22

1FF9770A-5677-4950-BB8E-79839ECB31AC
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Sacrifice Go Home Show 3.3.22

04EE6183-B49A-4FFC-B206-E8D263B83D0A
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Heath Returns, New Matches Added to Sacrifice and Eddie Explains His Actions 2.24.22

5722020A-2B21-42B0-BB5A-DCF495C64EC8
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: No Surrender Fallout 2.24.22

E327592E-1D4D-482D-9028-14131BBBD50E
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Tag Team Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

B707CEDE-D4E6-464F-8092-3ED37BFE7751
Impact Wrestling

First Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Next Month

D0186210-B0CC-4F0E-BC75-76B78DCA1446
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling No Surrender Results: Jake Something Becomes #1 Contender, G.O.D. Out of Bullet Club and Eddie Edwards Joins Honor No More 2.19.22

92423EE0-7D3B-4929-9BB1-8885D875B07D
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling No Surrender Preview 2.19.22