Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build For Sacrifice, Tasha Steelz Crowned #1 Contender and Bullet Club Betrayal Fallout 3.3.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling emanated from New Orleans, Louisiana as the go home show for the live Impact Plus special, Sacrifice.
Tonight the Knockouts were in action plus a member of Team Impact was able to get some kind of retribution against the turncoat Eddie Edwards.
Here are the full results:
Before the Impact:
Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve
Impact on AXSTV:
Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards via Disqualification
Heath was more than ready to show Vincent his insanity
Heath defeated Vincent
Heath was one step ahead of Moose
Masha Slamovich defeated Raychell Rose
Cassie Lee defeated Madison Rayne
Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green to become the #1 Contender
JONAH defeated Johnny Swinger
JONAH and PCO come face to face
Late minute change to the main event
Bullet Club defeated Violent By Design and G.O.D.