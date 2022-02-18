Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build To No Surrender, Tasha Steelz Pins Knockouts Champion and Bullet Club Puts Down Violent By Design 2.17.22

Tonight is the final stop on the road to the Impact Plus live special No Surrender this Saturday.

We saw The Bullet Club take on Violent By Design, “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw made her IMPACT in-ring debut against Lady Frost and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Before The Impact:

Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon

IMPACT on AXSTV:

World Title contract signing kicked off the show and ended in CHAOS

Bullet Club ran down their matches for tonight and at No Surrender

Masha Slamovich squashed Kiah Dream

Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kid to advance to the fatal four way number one contender’s match at No Surrender

Gisele Shaw defeated Lady Frost

Deonna Purrazzo will host another open challenge at No Surrender

Chris Sabin defeated Kenny King

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans defeated Knockouts World Champion Mickie James and Chelsea Green

The Learning Tree is done

Bullet Club defeated Violent By Design

