Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build To No Surrender, Tasha Steelz Pins Knockouts Champion and Bullet Club Puts Down Violent By Design 2.17.22

Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build To No Surrender, Tasha Steelz Pins Knockouts Champion and Bullet Club Puts Down Violent By Design 2.17.22

Tonight is the final stop on the road to the Impact Plus live special No Surrender this Saturday. 

We saw The Bullet Club take on Violent By Design, “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw made her IMPACT in-ring debut against Lady Frost and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

Before The Impact:

9DA1437D-B3B8-47C6-BC3E-AE9F6C33E9B9
1
Gallery
1 Images

Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon 

IMPACT on AXSTV:

World Title contract signing kicked off the show and ended in CHAOS

Bullet Club ran down their matches for tonight and at No Surrender 

Masha Slamovich squashed Kiah Dream

FF3FB5B6-08BA-4101-89CC-8EDC47E7D055
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kid to advance to the fatal four way number one contender’s match at No Surrender 

6D605C3E-B25E-4576-9161-9EA2B325B2FF
1
Gallery
1 Images

Gisele Shaw defeated Lady Frost 

Deonna Purrazzo will host another open challenge at No Surrender 

665D8B35-793D-4AAA-8C97-979D1B749EF4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Chris Sabin defeated Kenny King 

A68F090C-8921-4C32-8FEE-19D12FEC6DE5
1
Gallery
1 Images

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans defeated Knockouts World Champion Mickie James and Chelsea Green

The Learning Tree is done

CAD33726-749A-4CFF-93FE-C31DE059BC11
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bullet Club defeated Violent By Design 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

CA67BA23-8946-44B5-9C48-6E79E65E2C07
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build To No Surrender, Tasha Steelz Pins Knockouts Champion and Bullet Club Puts Down Violent By Design 2.17.22

9DA1437D-B3B8-47C6-BC3E-AE9F6C33E9B9
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: No Surrender Go Home Show 2.17.22

87A5288A-CB78-4E83-BE62-E1F749AEA4B0
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results 2.10.22

BDDA5573-A747-4DF4-AD8A-80C481ED055D
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 2.9.22

B8F54080-06A1-4A52-BC5B-82518C591DC5
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: A new Digital Media Champion was crowned 2.3.22

80C74722-1B6E-4F87-85D5-C2863C61809A
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 2.3.22

1BA893A4-5AD8-4395-9FA4-8E0A893723A4
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* Knockouts Championship match announced for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV

D57162A7-9780-445C-B6A4-CD619A9F6014
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 1.27.22