Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build To No Surrender, Tasha Steelz Pins Knockouts Champion and Bullet Club Puts Down Violent By Design 2.17.22
Tonight is the final stop on the road to the Impact Plus live special No Surrender this Saturday.
We saw The Bullet Club take on Violent By Design, “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw made her IMPACT in-ring debut against Lady Frost and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Before The Impact:
Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon
IMPACT on AXSTV:
World Title contract signing kicked off the show and ended in CHAOS
Bullet Club ran down their matches for tonight and at No Surrender
Masha Slamovich squashed Kiah Dream
Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kid to advance to the fatal four way number one contender’s match at No Surrender
Gisele Shaw defeated Lady Frost
Deonna Purrazzo will host another open challenge at No Surrender
Chris Sabin defeated Kenny King
Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans defeated Knockouts World Champion Mickie James and Chelsea Green
The Learning Tree is done
Bullet Club defeated Violent By Design
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!