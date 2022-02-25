Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results: Heath Returns, New Matches Added to Sacrifice and Eddie Explains His Actions 2.24.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was taped this past weekend after the Impact Plus live special No Surrender and emanated from New Orleans, Louisiana. 

We saw the fallout from No Surrender, Eddie Edwards’ explanation, the Digital Media Championship on the line and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Before The Impact:

Ace Austin and Mike Bailey defeated Jake Something and X-Division Champion Trey Miguel

IMPACT on AXSTV:

Heath is back and challenged Moose for the world title 

New match added to the Sacrifice card

Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the Digital Media Championship 

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated John Skyler

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Lady Frost to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship 

JONAH defeated Zicky Dice

The Top Dog is headed to Sacrifice 

Looks like The Good Brothers choose family over business 

Honor No More defeated Chris Sabin, Rich Swann and Willie Mack 

