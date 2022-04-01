Impact Wrestling Results: Josh Alexander snaps Fulton’s ankle, Rosemary becomes #1 contender and Bullet Club stand tall 3.31.22
Tonight was the final stop before tomorrow’s Multiverse of Matches. A new number contender was crowned for Tasha Steelz’s title, the highly anticipated rematch between Bullet Club and Motor City Machine Guns and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Before the IMPACT:
Black Taurus defeated Deaner
Impact on AXSTV:
Josh Alexander wasn’t a fan of Scott D’Amore’s decision
ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King
We heard from the Motor City Machine Guns before the highly anticipated rematch with Bullet Club
Who in Dallas will step up to The Virtuosa?
The Good Brothers squashed Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger
Just when you thought you’ve seen it all been JONAH and PCO
Josh Alexander defeated Madman Fulton
Trey Miguel gave Mike Bailey an Ace Austin history lesson
The Cardonas are always ready
Rosemary becomes the #1 contender to Tasha Steelz’ Knockouts World Championship
Violent By Design is ready for Rebellion but have their eyes set on one team
Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Aiden Prince
Masha Slamovich squashed Abby Jane
The Bullet Club defeated The Motor City Machine Guns
