Impact Wrestling Results: Kaleb with a K fired, Deonna Purrazzo retained ROH Title, War brewing between Bullet Club and Honor No More and JONAH “kills” PCO 4.14.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and saw the next chapter in the wild and chaotic rivalry between Honor No More’s PCO and JONAH, another edition of the Champ Champ Challenge and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Before the IMPACT:

Madison Rayne defeated Jessica McKay

IMPACT on AXSTV:

W. Morrissey kicked off the show

Morrissey finally got his hands on Myers

Myers saved by some former friends

Who answered the Champ Champ Challenge?

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the ROH Women’s Championship

The Major Players laid out Mickie James

Is Tasha Steelz ready for the challenge at Rebellion?

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Rocky Romero

A preview of the Rebellion main event and a look at the challenger, Josh Alexander

Alex Shelley defeated Steve Maclin

Looks like The Influence has a new problem plus Kaleb with a K has been fired

A look at the Impact World Champion Moose ahead of Rebellion

Bullet Club vs Honor No More

PCO took out everyone but must turn his attention to JONAH

JONAH defeated PCO

The Top Dog made sure PCO stayed down for good

