Impact Wrestling Results: Kaleb with a K fired, Deonna Purrazzo retained ROH Title, War brewing between Bullet Club and Honor No More and JONAH “kills” PCO 4.14.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and saw the next chapter in the wild and chaotic rivalry between Honor No More’s PCO and JONAH, another edition of the Champ Champ Challenge and so much more. 

Here are the full results:

Before the IMPACT:

Madison Rayne defeated Jessica McKay 

IMPACT on AXSTV:

W. Morrissey kicked off the show

Morrissey finally got his hands on Myers

Myers saved by some former friends 

Who answered the Champ Champ Challenge?

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the ROH Women’s Championship 

The Major Players laid out Mickie James 

Is Tasha Steelz ready for the challenge at Rebellion?

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Rocky Romero 

A preview of the Rebellion main event and a look at the challenger, Josh Alexander 

Alex Shelley defeated Steve Maclin 

Looks like The Influence has a new problem plus Kaleb with a K has been fired 

A look at the Impact World Champion Moose ahead of Rebellion 

Bullet Club vs Honor No More

PCO took out everyone but must turn his attention to JONAH 

JONAH defeated PCO

The Top Dog made sure PCO stayed down for good 

