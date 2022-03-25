Impact Wrestling Results: Mike Bailey advanced to Rebellion, Two Championships successfully defended and The Cardonas stood tall 3.24.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling ran through the 2300 Arena in Philly as two titles were on the line in EXTREME stipulations and Josh Alexander looked for retribution and answers for Moose going to his house last week.

Here are the results:

Before the Impact:

Shera defeated Crazzy Steve

Impact on AXSTV:

IMPACT World Champion Moose and Challenger Josh Alexander brawled all over the 2300 Arena

Mike Bailey defeated Laredo Kid and Willie Mack to advance to the X-Division Triple Threat Match at Rebellion

The Indian Lion is back in IMPACT

Steve Maclin defeated Heath

JONAH v Tomohiro Ishii at Rebellion

Violent By Design defeated The Good Brothers to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Tasha Steelz decided to go solo

Eddie Edwards defeated Rocky Romero

The ROH World Champion made the save for Romero

The Chump Chump Challenge starts next week

Tasha Steelz defeated Mickie James to retain the Knockouts World Championship

The friendship is over

The Cardonas stood tall

