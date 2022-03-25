Impact Wrestling Results: Mike Bailey advanced to Rebellion, Two Championships successfully defended and The Cardonas stood tall 3.24.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling ran through the 2300 Arena in Philly as two titles were on the line in EXTREME stipulations and Josh Alexander looked for retribution and answers for Moose going to his house last week.
Here are the results:
Before the Impact:
Shera defeated Crazzy Steve
Impact on AXSTV:
IMPACT World Champion Moose and Challenger Josh Alexander brawled all over the 2300 Arena
Mike Bailey defeated Laredo Kid and Willie Mack to advance to the X-Division Triple Threat Match at Rebellion
The Indian Lion is back in IMPACT
Steve Maclin defeated Heath
JONAH v Tomohiro Ishii at Rebellion
Violent By Design defeated The Good Brothers to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Tasha Steelz decided to go solo
Eddie Edwards defeated Rocky Romero
The ROH World Champion made the save for Romero
The Chump Chump Challenge starts next week
Tasha Steelz defeated Mickie James to retain the Knockouts World Championship
The friendship is over
The Cardonas stood tall
