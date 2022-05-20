Impact Wrestling Results: Mike Bailey qualified for Ultimate X, Havok stepped up to Masha Slamovich and The Briscoes retained the tag titles 5.19.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued on the road to Slammiversary. The Briscoes put their newly won Impact Tag Titles on the line in a rematch against Violent By Design, six knockouts tag action and more.
Here are the full results:
Before the Impact:
Crazzy Steve defeated Zicky Dice
Impact on AXSTV:
“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Laredo Kid to qualify for Ultimate X
X-Division Champion Ace Austin had some words for his former “friend” qualifying for Ultimate X
Is Matt Cardona living rent free in Rich Swann’s head?
AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace defeated Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo and Savannah Evans
Decay crashed Locker Room Talk looking for a title match
Chris Sabin looks to run it back with a long time rival
Eric Young has done any and everything to get to this point
Josh Alexander will be in for the fight of his life at Slammiversary
The Good Brothers defeated Mike Bennett and Matt Taven
Sami Callihan has only thought about ONE person since he’s been gone
Masha Slamovich squashed Shawna Reed
Nine down. Who’s next?
Havok is looking to make a statement
Looks like Bhupinder found himself a problem solver
Next week is STACKED
The Briscoes defeated Violent By Design to retain the Impact Tag Team Championship
Champion and Challenger face to face
