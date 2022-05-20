Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results: Mike Bailey qualified for Ultimate X, Havok stepped up to Masha Slamovich and The Briscoes retained the tag titles 5.19.22

Impact Wrestling Results: Mike Bailey qualified for Ultimate X, Havok stepped up to Masha Slamovich and The Briscoes retained the tag titles 5.19.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued on the road to Slammiversary. The Briscoes put their newly won Impact Tag Titles on the line in a rematch against Violent By Design, six knockouts tag action and more.

Here are the full results:

Before the Impact:

E5916964-A51A-4EC0-AB2E-066CB886124D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Crazzy Steve defeated Zicky Dice 

Impact on AXSTV: 

B9A3C98D-B477-4598-AEE5-90100EF97461
1
Gallery
1 Images

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Laredo Kid to qualify for Ultimate X

X-Division Champion Ace Austin had some words for his former “friend” qualifying for Ultimate X 

Is Matt Cardona living rent free in Rich Swann’s head?

C3251509-B667-4533-A21C-62CEFFBE8020
1
Gallery
1 Images

AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace defeated Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo and Savannah Evans 

Decay crashed Locker Room Talk looking for a title match 

Chris Sabin looks to run it back with a long time rival 

Eric Young has done any and everything to get to this point

Josh Alexander will be in for the fight of his life at Slammiversary 

5C7FB684-A8DC-4A90-A8C6-8AC72FEE9410
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Good Brothers defeated Mike Bennett and Matt Taven 

Sami Callihan has only thought about ONE person since he’s been gone 

Masha Slamovich squashed Shawna Reed

Nine down. Who’s next?

Havok is looking to make a statement 

Looks like Bhupinder found himself a problem solver 

Next week is STACKED 

7027AA94-FFA4-4155-ADB3-49603D89B293

1 / 4
E8B4DE0C-39E8-4BF3-B12F-74090FDEBA9D
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Briscoes defeated Violent By Design to retain the Impact Tag Team Championship 

Champion and Challenger face to face 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

490C9349-B40A-44F7-B50B-09635EF4591B
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Results: Mike Bailey qualified for Ultimate X, Havok stepped up to Masha Slamovich and The Briscoes retained the tag titles 5.19.22

E5916964-A51A-4EC0-AB2E-066CB886124D
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 5.19.22

86CD7D0F-9F68-4F0F-9732-231FA7EAC6EB
Impact Wrestling

The main event of Slammiversary announced on the May 12 edition of Impact Wrestling

1CC42D7F-C435-4B13-89C1-96B0C0432D9A
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: The first ever Queen of the Mountain match announced, The Influnce successfully defended the Knockouts Tag Titles and Eric Young won Gauntlet for the Gold 5.12.22

43C1B3EF-F536-44E9-A75A-1A66AC625639
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* The First Ever Queen of the Mountain Match announced for Slammiversary

09C1A101-0625-4FAD-89E9-61E08747D638
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Under Siege Fallout 5.12.22

E4F8F27D-9053-47C9-AF2E-66ECA6B8FD31
Impact Wrestling

Ultimate X Returns at Slammiversary on June 19

E2D8D1AE-A596-4E11-91A2-B787CE4AD82F
Impact Wrestling

Sami Callihan Returns to Impact Wrestling at Under Siege