Impact Wrestling Results: Moose visits the home of Josh Alexander, two title matches set for next week and Deonna Purrazzo retains titles 3.17.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued to build towards next month’s PPV Rebellion as Josh Alexander made his return to in-ring action plus a winner takes all champ champ challenge.
Here are the full results:
Before the Impact:
Karl Anderson defeated Deaner. After the match The good Brothers demanded their rematch next week in Philly.
Impact on AXSTV:
The Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Bullet Club
Steve Maclin defeated Rhino
Maclin caught us all by surprise
The IInspiration hope Kaleb can right the wrong from Sacrifice
The band is back together and looking for gold
Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Larry D
Ace Austin and Mike Bailey look to have made a pact for Rebellion
Who is going down the wrong path?
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas and ROH Women’s Championships
The Good Brothers got their rematch for next week and then some
JONAH squashed Zicky Dice
PCO is DEFINITELY NOT HUMAN
Masha Slamovich squashed Arie
We got us a street fight next week
Guess who’s Zicky is headed
A new school just opened up…in the basement???
Josh Alexander defeated Matt Taven
Moose paid the Alexander family a visit
