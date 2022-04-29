Impact Wrestling Results: Rebellion fallout, The Briscoes returned to the Impact Zone and Josh Alexander’s next challenger announced 4.28.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling emanated from the site of this past Saturday’s Rebellion PPV. Josh Alexander defended his newly won Impact World Championship in a Rebellion rematch plus the return of The Briscoes.
Here are the full results:
Before the Impact:
Vincent defeated Crazzy Steve
Impact on AXSTV:
Heath and Rhino want retribution and another shot at the gold
Welcome back
Which team is next for Violent By Design?
The Briscoes defeated Heath and Rhino to earn a World Tag Team Championship opportunity
Moose cornered Scott D’Amore ahead of his rematch for the Impact World Title
Who is EGV?
Bhupinder Gujjar defeated VSK
Looked like Gujjar had some company
New champion equals new challengers
Will Steve Maclin be the hand picked opponent?
Honor No More defeated Motor City Machine Guns and Mike Bailey
This war is far from over
Pre match comments from the new Impact World Champion
Word of advice Taya, always keep eyes in the back of your head
Decay defeated Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans
Who deserves the spotlight more?
JONAH. PCO. Monster’s Ball.
Josh Alexander defeated Moose to retain the Impact World Championship
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!