Impact Wrestling Results: Rebellion fallout, The Briscoes returned to the Impact Zone and Josh Alexander’s next challenger announced 4.28.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling emanated from the site of this past Saturday’s Rebellion PPV. Josh Alexander defended his newly won Impact World Championship in a Rebellion rematch plus the return of The Briscoes.

Here are the full results:

Before the Impact:

Vincent defeated Crazzy Steve

Impact on AXSTV:

Heath and Rhino want retribution and another shot at the gold

Welcome back

Which team is next for Violent By Design?

The Briscoes defeated Heath and Rhino to earn a World Tag Team Championship opportunity

Moose cornered Scott D’Amore ahead of his rematch for the Impact World Title

Who is EGV?

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated VSK

Looked like Gujjar had some company

New champion equals new challengers

Will Steve Maclin be the hand picked opponent?

Honor No More defeated Motor City Machine Guns and Mike Bailey

This war is far from over

Pre match comments from the new Impact World Champion

Word of advice Taya, always keep eyes in the back of your head

Decay defeated Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans

Who deserves the spotlight more?

JONAH. PCO. Monster’s Ball.

Josh Alexander defeated Moose to retain the Impact World Championship

