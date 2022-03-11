Impact Wrestling Results: Sacrifice Fallout, Larry D is Back, Motor City Machine Guns Reunite and More 3.10.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the fallout from Sacrifice and the road to Rebellion began.
Here are the full results:
Before the Impact:
Jordynne Grace defeated Havok
Impact on AXSTV:
Could this be the next world champion?
What has become of Eddie Edwards?
Willie Mack defeated Kenny King
Sign or strip
Ace Austin defeated Crazzy Steve and John Skyler to advance to Rebellion
Larry D is back
The new Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design
The IInspiration, Mickie James and Chelsea Green defeated Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and The Influence
Did JONAH prove PCO is human?
Alex Shelley created Jay White
The band is back together
The biggest Champ Champ Challenge in history
Eddie Edwards defeated Rich Swann
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!