Impact Wrestling Results: Sacrifice Fallout, Larry D is Back, Motor City Machine Guns Reunite and More 3.10.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the fallout from Sacrifice and the road to Rebellion began. 

Here are the full results:

Before the Impact: 

Jordynne Grace defeated Havok

Impact on AXSTV: 

Could this be the next world champion?

What has become of Eddie Edwards?

Willie Mack defeated Kenny King

Sign or strip

Ace Austin defeated Crazzy Steve and John Skyler to advance to Rebellion 

Larry D is back 

The new Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design 

The IInspiration, Mickie James and Chelsea Green defeated Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and The Influence 

Did JONAH prove PCO is human?

Alex Shelley created Jay White 

The band is back together 

The biggest Champ Champ Challenge in history 

Eddie Edwards defeated Rich Swann 

