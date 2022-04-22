Impact Wrestling Results: The Final For Rebellion, Bullet Club took out Honor No More, PCO LIVES and Moose “apologized” to Josh Alexander 4.21.22
Tonight was the go home show for Impact Wrestling’s spring extravaganza, Rebellion. Who gain some final momentum? Who came out on top in faction warfare between Bullet Club and Honor No More?
Here are the full results:
Before the Impact:
Heath and Rhino defeated Rich Swann and Willie Mack
Impact on AXSTV:
Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design defeated Decay
Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans got the jump on Decay
The Major Players are here to play
The Major Players looking for tag team gold
ECW in the 2300 Arena
Matt Cardona defeated Guido Maritato to retain the Impact Digital Media Championship
W. Morrissey made the save for the ECW Legends then Jordynne Grace made the save for Morrissey
Cardona through the table
Honor No More had a few choice words for Bullet Club and ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham
The Top Dog had a few words for Ishii
Mahabali Shera defeated Gabriel Rodriguez
Bhupinder has lost no sleep about not joining Raj Singh
Bullet Club defeated Honor No More
Steve Maclin had some words before Rebellion
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid defeated Ace Austin and Mike Bailey
PCO IS BACK
Impact World Champion Moose “apologies” to Josh Alexander
Moose crossed the line
Scott D’Amore has released the chains of Josh Alexander
