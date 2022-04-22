Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results: The Final For Rebellion, Bullet Club took out Honor No More, PCO LIVES and Moose “apologized” to Josh Alexander 4.21.22

Tonight was the go home show for Impact Wrestling’s spring extravaganza, Rebellion. Who gain some final momentum? Who came out on top in faction warfare between Bullet Club and Honor No More?

Here are the full results: 

Before the Impact: 

Heath and Rhino defeated Rich Swann and Willie Mack 

Impact on AXSTV:

Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design defeated Decay

Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans got the jump on Decay

The Major Players are here to play 

The Major Players looking for tag team gold 

ECW in the 2300 Arena 

Matt Cardona defeated Guido Maritato to retain the Impact Digital Media Championship 

W. Morrissey made the save for the ECW Legends then Jordynne Grace made the save for Morrissey 

Cardona through the table

Honor No More had a few choice words for Bullet Club and ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham

The Top Dog had a few words for Ishii

Mahabali Shera defeated Gabriel Rodriguez 

Bhupinder has lost no sleep about not joining Raj Singh

Bullet Club defeated Honor No More

Steve Maclin had some words before Rebellion 

X-Division Champion Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid defeated Ace Austin and Mike Bailey 

PCO IS BACK 

Impact World Champion Moose “apologies” to Josh Alexander 

Moose crossed the line

Scott D’Amore has released the chains of Josh Alexander 

