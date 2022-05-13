Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Results: The first ever Queen of the Mountain match announced, The Influnce successfully defended the Knockouts Tag Titles and Eric Young won Gauntlet for the Gold 5.12.22

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT! saw the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship defended, a qualifying match for Ultimate X at Slammiversary plus a Gauntlet for Gold match.

Here are the full results: 

Before the IMPACT: 

X-Division Champion Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince 

IMPACT on AXSTV:

Kenny King defeated Chris Bey to qualify for Ultimate X

The Influence defeated Gisele Shaw and Alisha Edwards to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship 

Violent By Design want all the gold 

History will be made in the Knockouts Division at Slammiversary 

Mia Yim made the save 

Rich Swann may be ready for Gauntlet for Gold but still has an eye on another title

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Jay White and El Phantasmo 

The Briscoes are ready for Violent By Design next week

Eric Young won Gauntlet for the Gold becoming the number one contender for the Impact World Championship 

