Impact Wrestling Running Two Shows At WrestleCon On April 1

Last week right before Sacrifice Impact Wrestling announced that they will be hosting a show at WrestleCon on Friday April 1, 2022. The show will stream of Fite TV at 10 p.m. est.

Here are the matches announced for the card so far including the return of Ultimate X:

Impact will also be running another show right after Multiverse of Matches bring back the ever popular IPWF. 

You can get tickets for the shows here.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you up date as more matches are announced. 

