Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Preview 3.5.22

Tonight live on Impact Plus and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube is this month’s Impact Plus Special Sacrifice.

The men and women of Impact Wrestling will sacrifice their bodies for championships, honor, spotlight and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just days after Moose successfully defended his IMPACT World Title against W. Morrissey at No Surrender, he was confronted by his next challenger on IMPACT. Following a surprise return, Heath declared that he wanted to lead the charge against the threat of Honor No More, something that Moose was unwilling to do. When Moose made things personal by mentioning Heath’s family, Heath took it upon himself to send a physical message to the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God”. Later in the night, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore granted Heath a coveted IMPACT World Title shot at Sacrifice. Will Moose prove why he believes he is the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling or can Heath overcome the odds and become IMPACT World Champion for the very first time?

Preview (via IMPACT) - As revealed on Twitter, the leader of the Bullet Club, Jay White, will battle his longtime mentor, Alex Shelley, in a dream match of epic proportions at Sacrifice. At No Surrender, White rocked the wrestling world to its core when he ushered in a new era of the Bullet Club alongside the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers. Now he must turn his attention towards Sacrifice where, in less than two weeks, he will compete against one of the most accomplished competitors in IMPACT Wrestling history, Alex Shelley. After fighting alongside one another in Ring of Honor, what will happen when two legends collide at Sacrifice?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At No Surrender, Eddie Edwards shocked the world when he betrayed IMPACT Wrestling to join forces with the renegade group from ROH, Honor No More. A few days later, the former heart and soul of IMPACT revealed that when IMPACT opened the Forbidden Door and the IMPACT World Title fell into the wrong hands, he was never given the opportunity to restore honor to the company. Eddie stated that he did not turn his back on IMPACT Wrestling, he simply walked away from those who turned their back on him. Now Eddie Edwards must answer for his sins when he goes one-on-one with a vengeful and seething Rhino in a personal grudge match at Sacrifice.

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Mickie James vanquished Tasha Steelz to retain the Knockouts World Title at No Surrender, the “Boricua Badass” wouldn’t back down until she secured another golden opportunity. Despite Mickie’s wishes to award Chelsea Green with a title shot, Steelz convinced management that a #1 contenders match was necessary. One week later, Steelz defeated Green in one-on-one competition with the help of her muscle, Savannah Evans, making the Knockouts World Title rematch official. What will Mickie James and Tasha Steelz be willing to Sacrifice when the most coveted prize in all of women’s wrestling is on the line?

Preview (via IMPACT) - For months, JONAH has been decimating members of the IMPACT roster as his quest to prove that he’s the “Top Dog” continues. When IMPACT official Gail Kim told him to stop attacking his opponents after the match, JONAH demanded more competition for him to sink his teeth into. Ask and you shall receive: At Sacrifice, JONAH will go one-on-one with Honor No More’s PCO, who is now an official member of the IMPACT roster. Brace yourself for a cataclysmic battle of giants!

Preview (via IMPACT) - In one of many jaw-dropping moments at No Surrender, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers rejoined the ranks of the Bullet Club when Jay White exiled G.O.D. from the group. But doing so brought the validity of their unholy alliance with Violent By Design into question. When Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson told Eric Young that their working relationship was now null and void, Young demanded the IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity that was promised to them. Following a wild brawl that saw VBD fight alongside G.O.D. against the latest incarnation of the Bullet Club, the match was made official for Sacrifice. Who will leave Louisville as the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The long-awaited Knockouts World Tag Team Title showdown between reigning champions The IInspiration and surging contenders The Influence is about to go down at Sacrifice. When Tenille Dashwood brought the two groups together late last year, many thought that they would dominate the Knockouts Division for the foreseeable future. But much to their dismay, the alliance lasted a whopping seven days before the two teams found themselves at odds. To escalate tensions even further, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay have enacted a plan to pry The Influence’s personal photographer, Kaleb With a K, away from them in recent weeks. The time for talk is over and these two teams must lay it all on the line at Sacrifice. Who will leave Louisville with the gold when Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay square off with Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne in a star-studded encounter?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At No Surrender, Jake Something reigned supreme in a four-way #1 contenders match over top X-Division stars Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Mike Bailey. With that victory, Something has earned a coveted X-Division Title shot against Trey Miguel at Sacrifice. As one of the most athletic big men in all of professional wrestling, Something has been on the verge of taking his career to the next level for quite some time and in Louisville, he’ll have the opportunity to do just that. But doing so will be no easy task as he stands across the ring from one of the most poised and determined X-Division Champions in recent memory, Trey Miguel. Buckle up for what promises to be an X-Division Title clash for the ages!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Champ Champ Challenge comes to Louisville as Deonna Purrazzo prepares to put either the ROH Women’s World Title or the AAA Reina de Reinas Title on the line once again! So far, Purrazzo has defeated the likes of Miranda Alize, Santana Garrett and Lady Frost, leading to the all-important question, who will be next to answer the challenge laid out by “The Virtuosa”? Find out at Sacrifice.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Sacrifice begins, the action gets started on the Countdown to Sacrifice, streaming LIVE and FREE this Saturday at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube! The war between Honor No More and IMPACT Wrestling rages on as two longtime duos collide in a heated tag team showdown – Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Following their victory at No Surrender, Honor No More is stronger than ever. Can Rich Swann and Willie Mack fight back against the group now led by their former ally, Eddie Edwards? Find out on the Countdown to Sacrifice.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Sacrifice begins, the action gets started on the Countdown to Sacrifice, streaming LIVE and FREE this Saturday at 7:30pm ET on Impact Plus and YouTube. When “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw stole the spotlight from Lady Frost in her IMPACT Wrestling debut, she backed up her actions with a victory over Frost just one week later. Now the two rivals are set for a rematch as Frost looks to even the score and freeze Shaw’s momentum in its place!

