Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Results: Three New Champions Crowned, Chelsea Green Injured and Main Event For Rebellion Announced 3.5.22
Tonight’s live Impact Plus special, Sacrifice emanated from Louisville, Kentucky as six titles were on the line, along with retribution and mentor vs student.
Here are the full results:
Countdown to Sacrifice:
Lady Frost defeated Gisele Shaw
Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Mike Bennett and Matt Taven
Sacrifice Main Card:
Trey Miguel defeated Jake Something to retain the X-Division Championship
Eddie Edwards defeated Rhino
The Influence defeated The IInspiration to win the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship
JONAH defeated PCO
Jay White defeated Alex Shelley
Deonna defeated Chelsea Green via Referee Stoppage
Chelsea Green seemed to have injured her wrist
Tasha Steelz defeated Mickie James to win the Knockouts World Championship
Violent By Design defeated The Good Brothers to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship
Moose defeated Heath to retain the Impact World Championship
Josh Alexander is back
