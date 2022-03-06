Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Results: Three New Champions Crowned, Chelsea Green Injured and Main Event For Rebellion Announced 3.5.22

Tonight’s live Impact Plus special, Sacrifice emanated from Louisville, Kentucky as six titles were on the line, along with retribution and mentor vs student. 

Here are the full results: 

Countdown to Sacrifice:

Lady Frost defeated Gisele Shaw 

Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Mike Bennett and Matt Taven 

Sacrifice Main Card:

Trey Miguel defeated Jake Something to retain the X-Division Championship 

Eddie Edwards defeated Rhino

The Influence defeated The IInspiration to win the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship 

JONAH defeated PCO

Jay White defeated Alex Shelley 

Deonna defeated Chelsea Green via Referee Stoppage

Chelsea Green seemed to have injured her wrist 

Tasha Steelz defeated Mickie James to win the Knockouts World Championship 

Violent By Design defeated The Good Brothers to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship 

Moose defeated Heath to retain the Impact World Championship 

Josh Alexander is back

