Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 Results and Recap: 20 years of history celebrated, History made and Multiple Titles changed hands 6.19.22

Tonight Impact Wrestling celebrated 20 years as they went back to their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee for Slammiversary. All the titles were on the line plus the return of King/Queen of the Mountain and the Reverse Battle Royal.

Here are the full results and recap:

Countdown to Slammiversary:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rich Swann defeated Brian Myers to retain the Digital Media Championship

1 Gallery 1 Images

Shark Boy wins the Reverse Battle Royal

Slammiversary Main Card:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Mike Bailey won the X-Division Championship

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Icon had a few words for the Impact Faithful

1 Gallery 1 Images

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defeated The Influence to win the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

It’s true. It’s damn true

1 Gallery 1 Images

Sami Callihan defeated Moose

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Good Brothers defeated The Briscoes to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship

America’s Most Wanted

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TNA/Impact would be the same without these two

1 Gallery 1 Images

History has come back to haunt the lead of Honor No More

Winner: Team Impact Originals

Get ready to fly

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jordynne Grace won the Knockouts World Championship

1 Gallery 1 Images

Josh Alexander defeated Eric Young to retain the Impact World Championship

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!