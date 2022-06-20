Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 Results and Recap: 20 years of history celebrated, History made and Multiple Titles changed hands 6.19.22

Tonight Impact Wrestling celebrated 20 years as they went back to their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee for Slammiversary. All the titles were on the line plus the return of King/Queen of the Mountain and the Reverse Battle Royal. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Countdown to Slammiversary:

Rich Swann defeated Brian Myers to retain the Digital Media Championship 

Shark Boy wins the Reverse Battle Royal

Slammiversary Main Card:

Mike Bailey won the X-Division Championship 

The Icon had a few words for the Impact Faithful 

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defeated The Influence to win the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship 

It’s true. It’s damn true

Sami Callihan defeated Moose 

The Good Brothers defeated The Briscoes to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship 

America’s Most Wanted

TNA/Impact would be the same without these two 

History has come back to haunt the lead of Honor No More

Winner: Team Impact Originals 

Get ready to fly

Jordynne Grace won the Knockouts World Championship

Josh Alexander defeated Eric Young to retain the Impact World Championship 

