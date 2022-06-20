Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 Results and Recap: 20 years of history celebrated, History made and Multiple Titles changed hands 6.19.22
Tonight Impact Wrestling celebrated 20 years as they went back to their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee for Slammiversary. All the titles were on the line plus the return of King/Queen of the Mountain and the Reverse Battle Royal.
Here are the full results and recap:
Countdown to Slammiversary:
Rich Swann defeated Brian Myers to retain the Digital Media Championship
Shark Boy wins the Reverse Battle Royal
Slammiversary Main Card:
Mike Bailey won the X-Division Championship
The Icon had a few words for the Impact Faithful
Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defeated The Influence to win the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship
It’s true. It’s damn true
Sami Callihan defeated Moose
The Good Brothers defeated The Briscoes to win the Impact World Tag Team Championship
America’s Most Wanted
TNA/Impact would be the same without these two
History has come back to haunt the lead of Honor No More
Winner: Team Impact Originals
Get ready to fly
Jordynne Grace won the Knockouts World Championship
Josh Alexander defeated Eric Young to retain the Impact World Championship
