Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Go Home Show Results and Recap 6.16.22

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Go Home Show Results and Recap 6.16.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the final stop before this Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV. A contract signing took place between Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Challenger Eric Young, Knockouts Tag Team action and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Before the Impact:

EF17C062-6670-45BE-BF80-71F98EE9268B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian 

Impact on AXSTV: 

Cold Open:

FD4C7724-B7BD-4E8E-97E8-C6F4146785F9
1
Gallery
1 Images

Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans defeated Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim

There can only be ONE

Look out Aces and Eights are back in the Impact Zone 

A look into the main event of Slammiversary 

FCC0E5E0-4ECC-4AB4-803C-C80DBAAE8A70
1
Gallery
1 Images

Trey Miguel defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey 

You have all been cordially invited to The Monster’s Ball this Sunday 

1C7AE088-D6A8-4924-B95B-80CB3E20EA22
1
Gallery
1 Images

Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha 

Ragnarok are back and have two things on their minds: Win the Knockouts Tag Titles and Save Havok

057CC5A5-F296-43E9-9AC7-69BFAB247185
1
Gallery
1 Images

Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defeated The Bullet Club 

One of the most unique matches in all of wrestling returns at Slammiversary 

The first four competitors announced for the Reverse Battle Royal 

Team Impact Originals found them a partner 

01E235E0-492F-4516-85C8-6054670F6BED
1
Gallery
1 Images

Honor No More defeated Aces and Eights

You still got it 

This is Impact

408E3DAE-4E43-49B4-940A-811E05ED1A3D
1
Gallery
1 Images

History means nothing to Eric Young

EY may not care about the history but Josh Alexander will make him at least respect it 

Eric Young looks to be the wake up call that Josh Alexander needs

We have officially entered into chaos 

Message sent 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

DE91C51E-430B-45A7-9AA1-478F3C0F5A87
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Go Home Show Results and Recap 6.16.22

060BD2CA-6AC5-4C95-BBC7-18F8F311587E
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary

408E3DAE-4E43-49B4-940A-811E05ED1A3D
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Slammiversary Go Home Show 6.16.22

C7C2CB48-EA0D-4D43-8410-1D9A25C2A29E
Impact Wrestling

Two matches announced for Countdown to Slammiversary YouTube Show

0D07AB13-7095-457B-9669-F6A7A7D5F14B
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match added to Slammiversary Card

6FA981E4-AA5A-4916-8E4D-75B8663B53EF
Impact Wrestling

Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim speaks on her executive role in Impact Wrestling, Breaking barriers in Women’s Wrestling and Slammiversary

8276D3DC-30BF-49DC-8E6A-12E22DF5E779
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling cordially invites you to the Monster’s Ball at Slammiversary

D6CC2AA8-DF2D-4722-9D98-44333FFD0D1D
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: PCO and Steve Maclin went to war, Slammiversary just got saucy and Honor No More stood tall 6.9.22