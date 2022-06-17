Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Go Home Show Results and Recap 6.16.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the final stop before this Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV. A contract signing took place between Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Challenger Eric Young, Knockouts Tag Team action and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Before the Impact:
Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian
Impact on AXSTV:
Cold Open:
Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans defeated Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim
There can only be ONE
Look out Aces and Eights are back in the Impact Zone
A look into the main event of Slammiversary
Trey Miguel defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey
You have all been cordially invited to The Monster’s Ball this Sunday
Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha
Ragnarok are back and have two things on their minds: Win the Knockouts Tag Titles and Save Havok
Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defeated The Bullet Club
One of the most unique matches in all of wrestling returns at Slammiversary
The first four competitors announced for the Reverse Battle Royal
Team Impact Originals found them a partner
Honor No More defeated Aces and Eights
You still got it
This is Impact
History means nothing to Eric Young
EY may not care about the history but Josh Alexander will make him at least respect it
Eric Young looks to be the wake up call that Josh Alexander needs
We have officially entered into chaos
Message sent
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!