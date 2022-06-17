Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Go Home Show Results and Recap 6.16.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the final stop before this Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV. A contract signing took place between Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Challenger Eric Young, Knockouts Tag Team action and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Before the Impact:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian

Impact on AXSTV:

Cold Open:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans defeated Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim

There can only be ONE

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Look out Aces and Eights are back in the Impact Zone

A look into the main event of Slammiversary

1 Gallery 1 Images

Trey Miguel defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

You have all been cordially invited to The Monster’s Ball this Sunday

1 Gallery 1 Images

Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha

Ragnarok are back and have two things on their minds: Win the Knockouts Tag Titles and Save Havok

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defeated The Bullet Club

One of the most unique matches in all of wrestling returns at Slammiversary

The first four competitors announced for the Reverse Battle Royal

Team Impact Originals found them a partner

1 Gallery 1 Images

Honor No More defeated Aces and Eights

You still got it

This is Impact

1 Gallery 1 Images

History means nothing to Eric Young

EY may not care about the history but Josh Alexander will make him at least respect it

Eric Young looks to be the wake up call that Josh Alexander needs

We have officially entered into chaos

Message sent

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

