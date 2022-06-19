Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Preview 6.19.22

Tonight Impact Wrestling returns to the company’s old stomping grounds of Nashville, Tennessee for Slammiversary as they celebrate 20 years.

All the championships will be on the line plus two iconic match types make their returns in the Queen of the Mountain Match and the Reverse Battle Royal.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Countdown to Slammiversary:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Prepare for IMPACT’s biggest event of the summer on Countdown to Slammiversary streaming LIVE & FREE this Sunday at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. Despite defeating Matt Cardona at The Wrestling Revolver to become the new Digital Media Champion, Rich Swann does not have possession of the belt he rightfully earned. After Cardona lost, he stole the title and escaped from the venue. But Cardona would suffer an injury, requiring him to step away from in-ring competition. Cardona passed the belt onto his longtime ally, Brian Myers, and the stage is now set. Rich Swann battles Brian Myers with the Digital Media Title up for grabs!

Preview (via IMPACT) - One of the most notorious match types in IMPACT Wrestling history makes its long-awaited return as the Reverse Battle Royal comes to Countdown. Featuring a unique set of rules where all competitors start outside of the ring and fight their way in, you never know who may show up for a shot at greatness!

Slammiversary main card:

Preview (via IMPACT) - In the span of two weeks, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the new IMPACT World Champion at Rebellion, defeated him again in a rematch on IMPACT!, then retained the IMPACT World Title over Tomohiro Ishii at Under Siege. Now the “Walking Weapon” turns his attention towards Slammiversary where he will defend his title against the winner of Gauntlet for the Gold, the maniacal leader of Violent By Design, Eric Young! Alexander has made one thing abundantly clear – he is ready to take on all challengers as the new face of IMPACT Wrestling. Will Alexander’s trend-setting reign continue or is Young walking out of Nashville with the gold simply “by design”?

Preview (via IMPACT) - It’s time for the Knockouts of IMPACT Wrestling to make history once again. For the first time ever, five Knockouts will compete in a Queen of the Mountain match as Tasha Steelz defends her title in one of the most unique match types in professional wrestling. As revealed by IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim, challenging her will be a lineup of former Knockouts World Champions: Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim, who made her shocking IMPACT return at Under Siege. Who will climb the ladder and hang the title to leave IMPACT Wrestling’s 20th anniversary celebration as the Knockouts World Champion? Plus, we now know that Mickie James will be the Special Guest Enforcer to ensure that it’s a fair fight!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X will return at IMPACT’s summer pay-per-view extravaganza, Slammiversary! As one of the most exciting match types in all of professional wrestling, Ultimate X played an important role in putting IMPACT Wrestling on the map. This time, Ace Austin’s X-Division Championship will be on the line but who will his opponents be? Honor No More’s Kenny King, “Speedball” Mike Bailey and former X-Division Champion Trey Miguel were victorious in qualifying matches to punch their ticket to Slammiversary. Plus, Jack Evans makes his long-awaited IMPACT return and Ace Austin’s former friend, Alex Zayne, rounds out the field!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Two of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history are set to collide at Slammiversary – but only one can be called the best. It was during a backstage altercation between The Good Brothers and reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes when Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson reminded “Dem Boys” that they’ve never defeated them in IMPACT Wrestling. Never backing down from a fight, The Briscoes accepted their challenge before IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made the match official. Having scored a victory over Jay and Mark Briscoe earlier this year at Multiverse of Matches, will The Good Brothers reclaim their spot at the top of the mountain? Or will The Briscoes prove that they’re the new face of the IMPACT tag team division?

Preview (via IMPACT) - If Honor No More doesn’t get what they want, nobody does. When they were denied a rematch with The Good Brothers by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, they took it upon themselves to interrupt the highly-anticipated bout between IMPACT veterans Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian. The attacks continued one week later when they took Rhino out of action with a vicious steel chair assault. Now D’Amore has tasked Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian and Alex Shelley with finding two partners who have competed for IMPACT Wrestling in the past to battle Honor No More in a five-on-five showdown at Slammiversary. Who will reign supreme when Honor No More collides with the IMPACT Originals in the birthplace of IMPACT Wrestling, Nashville, Tennessee?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Under Siege, Sami Callihan made his jaw-dropping return to IMPACT Wrestling as he targeted the man who broke his leg and took him out of action last year, Moose. The “Death Machine” vowed to make Moose’s life a living hell, playing mind games with the former IMPACT World Champion at every turn. Callihan even played a role in costing Moose a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity in the Gauntlet for the Gold. Following a violent brawl on IMPACT! that saw Callihan lock Moose inside of a dark storage room, we can now confirm that a blockbuster match has been made official. Sami Callihan will collide with Moose in a match with no disqualifications, no countouts and no shortage of weapons – this is Monster’s Ball! What will happen when two of the most accomplished stars in IMPACT Wrestling go head-to-head? Find out at IMPACT’s biggest event of the summer, Slammiversary.

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Slammiversary, former friends and enemies Rosemary and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie will join forces to challenge The Influence for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles! After Havok failed to prove herself to The Influence, she disappeared from the IMPACT! Zone. One week later, Rosemary scored a huge victory over Tenille Dashwood in singles action but quickly found herself on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown. There to make the save was Taya Valkyrie as she assisted Rosemary in sending The Influence scurrying to the back. Can Rosemary and Valkyrie coexist in order to add yet another championship milestone to their long list of accolades? Or will The Influence continue their trend-setting reign?

