Impact Wrestling Turning Point Preview 11.20.21

The landscape of Impact Wrestling changed once again at last month’s Bound For Glory.

Tonight at Turning Point marks the first LIVE special in almost two years as all the titles will be on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - One of the fiercest rivalries in IMPACT Wrestling history is set to be renewed when Moose makes his first IMPACT World Title defense against Eddie Edwards at Turning Point! As a former IMPACT World Champion, Eddie Edwards earned another title opportunity by defeating Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a three-way #1 Contenders match on IMPACT. Will Moose continue his reign as the self-proclaimed “greatest champion in all of professional wrestling” or will Eddie reclaim his spot at the top of the mountain? One thing is for certain, these two rivals will sacrifice it all with the most prestigious prize in IMPACT Wrestling on the line. Following a chaotic brawl on the final IMPACT! before Turning Point, we can now confirm that this title showdown will be Full Metal Mayhem, a match where there are no disqualifications, no count outs and weapons are legal!

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, Mickie James did what many thought was impossible – she dethroned Deonna Purrazzo to become the new Knockouts World Champion. As a pillar of the Knockouts division, Mickie set out to defend her title against any and all challengers. Her first successful title defense came less than two weeks later against longtime rival Madison Rayne. But after the match, Mickie was confronted by the winner of the recent Knockouts Knockdown Tournament, one of the top athletes in professional wrestling, Mercedes Martinez. Brace yourself for what promises to be a legendary Knockouts title clash!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The IInspiration impressed the wrestling world when they defeated Decay to become the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions in their IMPACT debut at Bound For Glory. Two weeks later, Decay played horrifying mind games with the new champs, proving to Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay that ghosts may indeed be real. After a chilling message was splattered across the mirror, The IInspiration knew what was headed their way – a Knockouts World Tag Team Title rematch against the demonic duo of Havok and Rosemary! Will lightning strike twice for The IInspiration or will Decay reclaim the gold?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The IMPACT World Tag Team Titles are up for grabs as The Good Brothers defend against the Bullet Club at Turning Point! After taking out both The Good Brothers and FinJuice during their non-title clash on IMPACT, the Bullet Club reinserted themselves into the IMPACT World Tag Team Title picture. One week later, Chris Bey and El Phantasmo defeated FinJuice in a #1 Contenders match to secure yet another title opportunity for the dominant group. With tensions between the two teams at an all-time high, who will leave Las Vegas with gold around their waists?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Trey Miguel realized his dream at Bound For Glory, defeating Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo in the finals of the X-Division Title Tournament to capture the championship for the very first time. But as the saying goes, there’s no rest for the weary, especially in the fast-paced X-Division. On the following episode of IMPACT!, Trey would successfully defend his newly-won title against NJPW veteran Rocky Romero. One week later, a new #1 Contender was crowned when Laredo Kid conquered Rohit Raju, Steve Maclin and Black Taurus. But the unrelenting Maclin would not go down without a fight. The master of mayhem went on to defeat Laredo Kid in singles action, turning the X-Division Title clash at Turning Point into a three-way. Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid or Steve Maclin – who will be X-Division Champion?

Preview (via IMPACT) - W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona may have been down after losing the three-way #1 Contenders match for the IMPACT World Title but by no means are they out! With both men’s sights still firmly set on capturing the most coveted prize in IMPACT Wrestling, they will compete in a momentum-building singles match at Turning Point. Who will move one step closer towards a potential IMPACT World Championship opportunity when two of the most intense individuals on the IMPACT roster collide?

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Ace Austin defeated Chris Sabin in the main event of IMPACT!, he made sure that the whole world knew about it. Of course, it wasn’t without the help of Madman Fulton. Ace even went as far as having an “I beat Chris Sabin” t-shirt made, in an attempt to rub salt in his opponent’s wound. After Sabin toppled Fulton to gain a measure of revenge, he challenged Ace to a singles rematch at Turning Point. Will Chris Sabin even the score or is another victory for Ace Austin “inevitable”?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, Heath reunited with his longtime friend, Rhino, to defeat Violent By Design in tag team action. But with Eric Young now cleared to compete, the group is more dangerous than ever. This Saturday at Turning Point, Eric Young steps into the ring once again as he and Joe Doering go to war with Heath and Rhino in what promises to be a hard-hitting affair. Will Eric Young bring an end to the issues with his former ally or will Heath and Rhino prove that true friendship conquers all?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After rebelling against his mentor and eliminating him from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Sam Beale came up short in his one-on-one encounter with Brian Myers. Moments later, Myers would teach Beale a lesson that he would never forget, delivering a brutal steel chair assault to the promising young rookie. Now Rich Swann vows to exact revenge on Beale’s behalf when he squares off with Myers in singles action at Turning Point!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Turning Point takes over IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, the action begins on the Countdown to Turning Point pre-show streaming LIVE at 9:30pm ET. First-ever Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace puts her title on the line once again as she battles #1 contender Chelsea Green! Plus, FinJuice and Decay compete in tag team action to move up the ranks of the loaded tag team division.

