Impact Wrestling Victory Road 2022 Results and Recap 9.23.22
Tonight the men and women clash at Victory Road looking for momentum as they are on the fast track to abound For Glory. One championship was on the line, Masha Slamovich picked the poison for Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace plus the fifth installment of Bared Wired Massacre.
Here are the full results and recap:
Bullet Club defeated Jason Hotch, Jack Price and Shogun
They still might be leery of Heath but he has his partner’s backs 100%
Tasha Steelz defeated Killer Kelly via DQ
Mike Bailey defeated Delirious to retain the X-Division Championship
Honor ready for their matches
Stars of IMPACT auctioning off gear in support of Joe Doering and his battle against cancer
Gail Kim had words for Killer Kelly
Motor City Machine Guns defeated PCO and Vincent
Here is what Mike Bailey had to say about retaining the gold
Mickie James defeated Gisele Shaw
Rules of Triple Threat Revolver
Frankie Kazarian became the number one contender to the X-Division Championship
Time for Jessicka to step up to the plate
Bobby Fish in the IMPACT Zone
Honor No More defeated IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Heath
Frankie Kazarian on becoming number one contender to the X-Division Championship
Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Max The Impaler
Jordynne Grace picks Masha Slamovich’s poison for next week on IMPACT
The next inductee into the IMPACT Hall of Fame
Seconds before Moose headed into Bared Wire Massacre
Steve Maclin defeated Sami Callihan and Moose