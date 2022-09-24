Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Victory Road 2022 Results and Recap 9.23.22

Impact Wrestling Victory Road 2022 Results and Recap 9.23.22

Tonight the men and women clash at Victory Road looking for momentum as they are on the fast track to abound For Glory. One championship was on the line, Masha Slamovich picked the poison for Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace plus the fifth installment of Bared Wired Massacre. 

Here are the full results and recap:

A0CDECC1-766F-4C82-914F-CF4AB8AA6F33
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bullet Club defeated Jason Hotch, Jack Price and Shogun

They still might be leery of Heath but he has his partner’s backs 100%

09DBE564-95C4-4065-BC83-E5B25E0551CB
1
Gallery
1 Images

Tasha Steelz defeated Killer Kelly via DQ

D7564CC2-DE2C-4915-B494-80CC05C40684
1
Gallery
1 Images

Mike Bailey defeated Delirious to retain the X-Division Championship 

Honor ready for their matches 

Stars of IMPACT auctioning off gear in support of Joe Doering and his battle against cancer

Gail Kim had words for Killer Kelly

B0F8C1A7-E067-4E93-ADA7-A8EA88E85BC6
1
Gallery
1 Images

Motor City Machine Guns defeated PCO and Vincent 

Here is what Mike Bailey had to say about retaining the gold 

02E79644-B068-4702-95B8-15D41E836D91
1
Gallery
1 Images

Mickie James defeated Gisele Shaw

Rules of Triple Threat Revolver 

ADCEE9AA-3279-4FBF-AB4A-51D75EC59645
1
Gallery
1 Images

Frankie Kazarian became the number one contender to the X-Division Championship 

Time for Jessicka to step up to the plate 

Bobby Fish in the IMPACT Zone 

476E91DF-E248-445C-B25E-96EF3262F362
1
Gallery
1 Images

Honor No More defeated IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Heath

Frankie Kazarian on becoming number one contender to the X-Division Championship 

12386F89-3D49-4E52-9379-58ED181B3723
1
Gallery
1 Images

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Max The Impaler

Jordynne Grace picks Masha Slamovich’s poison for next week on IMPACT 

The next inductee into the IMPACT Hall of Fame 

Seconds before Moose headed into Bared Wire Massacre 

A7723FD6-2AFD-45CC-9120-91E380995DF9
1
Gallery
1 Images

Steve Maclin defeated Sami Callihan and Moose 

Related Articles

8A52483C-19C0-4EF9-BCD1-782DA980FD0A
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Victory Road 2022 Results and Recap 9.23.22

EC704C0A-C2FB-42E4-8A21-CD718641041C
Impact Wrestling

ECW Legend Raven to be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory

06F0C300-9107-450E-A9D0-1F58ACF78EBC
Impact Wrestling

Bobby Fish made his IMPACT debut at Victory Road

5E90AF0B-C02C-4A57-AAE0-1F13ABB37CE9
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road 2022 Preview 9.23.22

472C1AA0-6E8C-48A8-881E-56B5F2C67531
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Victory Road Go Home Show Results and Recap 9.22.22

7642CEF9-F758-4C73-AD0F-1C0546863946
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Victory Road Go Home Show 9.22.22

9F4622B1-0770-49E1-AA3D-57D2E43FB455
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 9.8.22

51D73684-C2A1-439E-A8AE-148D013838BA
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 9.1.22