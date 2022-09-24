Impact Wrestling Victory Road 2022 Results and Recap 9.23.22

Tonight the men and women clash at Victory Road looking for momentum as they are on the fast track to abound For Glory. One championship was on the line, Masha Slamovich picked the poison for Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace plus the fifth installment of Bared Wired Massacre.

Here are the full results and recap:

Bullet Club defeated Jason Hotch, Jack Price and Shogun

They still might be leery of Heath but he has his partner’s backs 100%

Tasha Steelz defeated Killer Kelly via DQ

Mike Bailey defeated Delirious to retain the X-Division Championship

Honor ready for their matches

Stars of IMPACT auctioning off gear in support of Joe Doering and his battle against cancer

Gail Kim had words for Killer Kelly

Motor City Machine Guns defeated PCO and Vincent

Here is what Mike Bailey had to say about retaining the gold

Mickie James defeated Gisele Shaw

Rules of Triple Threat Revolver

Frankie Kazarian became the number one contender to the X-Division Championship

Time for Jessicka to step up to the plate

Bobby Fish in the IMPACT Zone

Honor No More defeated IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Heath

Frankie Kazarian on becoming number one contender to the X-Division Championship

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Max The Impaler

Jordynne Grace picks Masha Slamovich’s poison for next week on IMPACT

The next inductee into the IMPACT Hall of Fame

Seconds before Moose headed into Bared Wire Massacre

Steve Maclin defeated Sami Callihan and Moose