Impact Wrestling Victory Road Go Home Show Results and Recap 9.22.22
Tonight was the go home show for the IMPACT Plus special Victory Road as a Bound For Glory tag team title opportunity was on the line plus the Digital Media Championship hanged in the balance.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Gisele Shaw defeated Hyan
IMPACT on AXSTV:
Brian Myers defeated Bhupinder Gujjar to retain the Digital Media Championship
The Redhead Devil rides alone tonight
Steve Maclin got the jump on Sami Callihan this past Saturday
Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Zicky Dice
Father James Mitchell issued a warning to the Knockouts World Champion
Black Taurus defeated Alex Zayne, Mia Yim, Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid
The revival
Do you believe?
The Monster of Honor No More accepted the call
Heath defeated PCO
The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Aussie Open to become the number one contenders to the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Tasha Steelz plays on her terms
Gisele Shaw thanks Mickie James for passing the torch
Tomorrow will be the fifth Barbed Wired Massacre in IMPACT history
Sami Callihan signed in blood