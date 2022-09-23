Impact Wrestling Victory Road Go Home Show Results and Recap 9.22.22

Tonight was the go home show for the IMPACT Plus special Victory Road as a Bound For Glory tag team title opportunity was on the line plus the Digital Media Championship hanged in the balance.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

Gisele Shaw defeated Hyan

IMPACT on AXSTV:

Brian Myers defeated Bhupinder Gujjar to retain the Digital Media Championship

The Redhead Devil rides alone tonight

Steve Maclin got the jump on Sami Callihan this past Saturday

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Zicky Dice

Father James Mitchell issued a warning to the Knockouts World Champion

Black Taurus defeated Alex Zayne, Mia Yim, Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid

The revival

Do you believe?

The Monster of Honor No More accepted the call

Heath defeated PCO

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Aussie Open to become the number one contenders to the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Tasha Steelz plays on her terms

Gisele Shaw thanks Mickie James for passing the torch

Tomorrow will be the fifth Barbed Wired Massacre in IMPACT history

Sami Callihan signed in blood