Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Victory Road Go Home Show Results and Recap 9.22.22

Impact Wrestling Victory Road Go Home Show Results and Recap 9.22.22

Tonight was the go home show for the IMPACT Plus special Victory Road as a Bound For Glory tag team title opportunity was on the line plus the Digital Media Championship hanged in the balance. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Before the IMPACT: 

35895A90-2D83-42EB-A7D2-346A4614A765
1
Gallery
1 Images

Gisele Shaw defeated Hyan 

IMPACT on AXSTV: 

466209C6-2613-4462-BF3A-3E030186D5AE
1
Gallery
1 Images

Brian Myers defeated Bhupinder Gujjar to retain the Digital Media Championship 

The Redhead Devil rides alone tonight 

Steve Maclin got the jump on Sami Callihan this past Saturday 

6B96B47A-4A5F-413B-B1EE-36A19D0111C2
1
Gallery
1 Images

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Zicky Dice

Father James Mitchell issued a warning to the Knockouts World Champion

8CC919A7-BF77-41C1-AC54-CFE32AC753EF
1
Gallery
1 Images

Black Taurus defeated Alex Zayne, Mia Yim, Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid

The revival 

Do you believe?

The Monster of Honor No More accepted the call

752F1B60-5DE4-4C9B-A3A0-BA3792A446EA
1
Gallery
1 Images

Heath defeated PCO 

616C2AED-4BE4-4D44-874E-2D0FB2637020
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Aussie Open to become the number one contenders to the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship 

Tasha Steelz plays on her terms 

Gisele Shaw thanks Mickie James for passing the torch 

Tomorrow will be the fifth Barbed Wired Massacre in IMPACT history

Sami Callihan signed in blood 

Related Articles

472C1AA0-6E8C-48A8-881E-56B5F2C67531
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Victory Road Go Home Show Results and Recap 9.22.22

7642CEF9-F758-4C73-AD0F-1C0546863946
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Victory Road Go Home Show 9.22.22

9F4622B1-0770-49E1-AA3D-57D2E43FB455
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 9.8.22

51D73684-C2A1-439E-A8AE-148D013838BA
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 9.1.22

65277F05-4620-4E4F-86CE-BC375BFFEC7B
Impact Wrestling

New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions crowned on the 9.1.22 edition of Impact Wrestling

2DD10672-9739-4426-B24D-CDD49C6BA83E
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 9.1.22

B7161D83-6C52-403C-9040-6968C7AC2898
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Joe Doering takes a leave of absence amidst health concerns

C41C0A86-6CA7-405F-8A69-AE003F874F3F
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.25.22