Impact Wrestling’s Joe Doering takes a leave of absence amidst health concerns

Today Impact Wrestling announced that Joe Doering of Violent By Design will be taking a leave of absence citing health reasons and concerns.

Doering, 40 battled with Brain Cancer six years ago and was told he would never wrestle again. This past weekend he told management that it has returned.

Doering will be undergoing surgery within the coming weeks.

Here the official statement from Doering and Impact Executive Scott D’Amore:

He said: “They told me in 2016 that I would never wrestle again, and I proved them wrong. Guess I’m going to have to do it again. I try to not get too sad or emotional about it. Staying positive really helped me the first time, and that’s what I’ll do again.”

After successful treatment including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation in 2016, the 6-foot, 5-inch wrestler was back in the ring within a year. Although that recovery was remarkable, Joe was informed by his doctors the disease could return and that he should remain vigilant.

The two-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champion added: “Please keep me in your thoughts and spirits. I hope to get back in the ring again very soon. To the IMPACT Wrestling locker room: you are family to me and I look forward to seeing you again very, very soon.”

Scott D’Amore, IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President, said: “I know our fans and the wider wrestling community will join everyone at IMPACT in keeping Joe and his wife Lindsay in their thoughts and prayers. Joe loves pro wrestling and we all look forward to him returning to action when he’s ready.”

We at Wrestling News World will be keeping Joe Doering and his family in our thoughts and prayers.