Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege Preview 5.7.22

Tonight Impact Wrestling is under siege as some the stars of IMPACT take on stars from New Japan Pro Wrestling in Ishii and Bullet Club plus former ROH World Tag Team Champions in The Briscoes.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Countdown to Under Siege:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Buckle up as two of the most athletic high-flyers in professional wrestling today, Rich Swann and Laredo Kid, face off in what will certainly be a breathtaking encounter! Who will score the all-important victory and move up the ranks of the stacked IMPACT roster?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Rebellion, The Influence settled their heated rivalry with The IInspiration when they defeated them to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Less than one week later, The Influence were confronted by Gisele Shaw, who stole the spotlight from Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne during a new edition of All About Me. Who will claim the spotlight when Shaw squares off with one of the most accomplished Knockouts in IMPACT history, Madison Rayne? Find out on Countdown to Under Siege, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube!

Under Siege Main Card:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After defeating Trey Miguel and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a Triple Threat match to become X-Division Champion for the third time, Ace Austin will make his second title defense is as many weeks as he battles former champ Trey Miguel at Under Siege. With Austin set to compete in the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament later this month, is a win for Austin “inevitable”? Or will Miguel reclaim his spot at the top of the mountain?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Mike Bailey and Alex Shelley stole the show at Multiverse of Matches in an instant classic that saw “Speedball” score the victory. A few weeks later on IMPACT!, Bailey and Shelley found themselves on the losing end of a six-man tag team match against Honor No More and there appeared to be tension between the two respectful competitors. Now Shelley has a chance to even the score with Bailey as the two look to steal the show once again at Under Siege!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Rebellion, Steve Maclin proved that he belongs with the best when he pinned Chris Sabin to win a Triple Threat match, also involving Bullet Club leader Jay White. But when IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore named Tomohiro Ishii as the #1 Contender for Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Title, the former Marine was furious. Following a confrontation with D’Amore, Maclin learned that he already had a match at Under Siege – a singles bout with a determined Chris Sabin. Will Maclin continue his climb to the top or will the Motor City Machine Gun gain a measure of revenge?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans pulled out all the stops in order to ensure that Steelz defeated Rosemary to retain the Knockouts World Title at Rebellion, including provoking Havok to the point where she was ejected from ringside. Just days later on IMPACT!, Havok and Rosemary would gain a measure of revenge when they defeated Steelz and Evans in tag team competition. Now Havok has a chance to bring the Knockouts World Title home to Decay when she challenges Steelz at Under Siege!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The war between Bullet Club and Honor No More is set to explode when the two teams meet in a 5-on-5 tag team match at Under Siege. At Rebellion, Honor No More dealt a blow to the Bullet Club when Eddie Edwards toppled Chris Bey while Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated The Good Brothers in the 8 Team Elimination Challenge. Can the Bullet Club bounce back when Jay White leads The Good Brothers, Chris Bey and the returning El Phantasmo into battle against Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King and Vincent?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Rebellion, Taya Valkyrie knocked off Deonna Purrazzo to reclaim the title she never lost, the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. During an emotional address on IMPACT!, Valkyrie was blindsided by the former “Champ Champ”, leading to a huge title rematch at Under Siege. Will history repeat itself when Valkyrie and Purrazzo square off once again? Or will we see Purrazzo usher in a new “Age of the Virtuosa”?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - When The Briscoes returned on the first IMPACT! after Rebellion, they wasted no time making their intentions clear: they’re coming for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. Following a match that saw The Briscoes defeat Heath & Rhino, the title showdown was made official for Under Siege. After overcoming the odds to retain their titles in the 8 Team Elimination Challenge at Rebellion, the title reign of Violent By Design is in serious jeopardy against one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - A six-month roller coaster for Josh Alexander culminated at Rebellion when he triumphed over Moose to reclaim the IMPACT World Championship. Just days later on IMPACT!, Alexander solidified his dominance by defeating Moose in a heated rematch. But moments after the bell, Alexander was confronted by his next title challenger, an opponent hand-picked by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore – Tomohiro Ishii. Following Ishii’s Rebellion victory over JONAH, the NJPW legend now has his sights set on capturing the gold. At Under Siege, it’s the “Walking Weapon” vs the “Stone Pitbull” and only one can leave with the IMPACT World Title!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!