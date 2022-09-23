Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road 2022 Preview 9.23.22

Tonight is Impact Wrestling’s live IMPACT Plus special Victory Road. One championship will be on the line, Mickie James continues her Last Rodeo journey, A Pick Your Poison Match and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The heated rivalry between Sami Callihan, Moose and Steve Maclin is set to explode at Victory Road in a match that promises violence, brutality and bloodshed – this is Barbed Wire Massacre. At Emergence, Callihan exacted a measure of revenge on Maclin for ultimately costing him the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match against Moose. While Moose and Maclin continued to deny a working relationship, Callihan claimed to see through their charade. Two weeks later on IMPACT!, Callihan found himself on the receiving end of a two-on-one assault at the hands of Moose and Maclin as they attacked him with the use of barbed wire. Now they’re set to collide in only the fifth Barbed Wire Massacre in IMPACT history and the first to be contested under Triple Threat rules. Three men will walk into Nashville but will anyone be left standing after Barbed Wire Massacre?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just two weeks before IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander defends the IMPACT World Title against Eddie Edwards in the main event of Bound For Glory, they will stand across the ring from each other in a huge six-man tag team match at Victory Road! Fighting alongside Alexander will be longtime Honor No More opposers, Rich Swann and Heath. Meanwhile, reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will join forces with their leader. Recently on IMPACT!, Heath inadvertently cost Alexander and Swann the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles when he was caught red-handed delivering a Wake Up Call to Taven. Now IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore has challenged them to set side their differences in an attempt to send a physical message to Honor No More. Who will gain momentum heading into the biggest event of the year?

Preview (via IMPACT) - It was just a few weeks ago when Mickie James made an emotional announcement, revealing her intentions to start at the bottom and work her way back up to a Knockouts World Title opportunity. But to prove that she can still go toe to toe with the best, Mickie set her own stipulation that if she loses a match along the way, her career will be over. Following her second victory, Mickie was confronted by Gisele Shaw who stole the spotlight from the Knockouts legend. Shaw vowed to be the one to end Mickie’s career and challenged her to a match at Victory Road. Can Mickie keep her momentum – and her career – alive? Or will Shaw bring her “last rodeo” to a screeching halt?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Mike Bailey’s open challenge series for the X-Division Title has attracted some of the greatest professional wrestling talent from all over the world. At Victory Road, that talent comes together for the return of the Triple Threat Revolver where the winner will challenge for the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory. From right here in IMPACT, Kenny King, Trey Miguel and Mia Yim, from AAA, Black Taurus and Laredo Kid, from New Japan, Alex Zayne and Yuya Uemura, and from AEW, Frankie Kazarian! Who will survive the revolver for a golden opportunity on the biggest stage of the year?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Title against the undefeated Masha Slamovich at Bound For Glory, Pick Your Poison comes to Victory Road. Just two weeks prior to their high-stakes title showdown, Slamovich will handpick Jordynne’s opponent for singles competition. And that opponent is – Max the Impaler! With Father James Mitchell in their corner, will Max spell doom for Jordynne’s aspirations of remaining champion on the biggest stage of the year?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Moments after Mike Bailey’s successful X-Division Title defense over Lucha sensation Mascara Dorada, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore praised him for his ongoing series of open challenges. That series will continue at Victory Road when Bailey puts his title on the line against Delirious! Bailey has overcome all who have stood in his way but does he have what it takes to vanquish one of Ring of Honor’s all-time greats? We find out in Nashville.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The stunning and lethal Killer Kelly gets her hands on Tasha Steelz when they meet in singles competition at Victory Road. For weeks, Kelly has shown a particular interest in the former Knockouts World Champion and even invited her to be on commentary for her recent victory over Alisha. Following the conclusion of that match, Kelly delivered a chilling message when she went face to face with Tasha and mouthed the words “I’ll see you at Victory Road”. Will Kelly continue her winning ways or will Tasha prove why she’s considered to be one of the best in the Knockouts division?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before the Motor City Machine Guns challenge Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory, they must first get through two other members of Honor No More, PCO and Vincent. In the weeks leading up to Victory Road, Vincent has been retooling PCO in an attempt to strengthen his loyalty to the group led by Eddie Edwards. That loyalty will be put to the test when he teams with his creator in Nashville. Will the Motor City Machine Guns build momentum en route to the biggest event of the year? Or will PCO and Vincent spell doom for Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley’s title aspirations?

