Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw Eric Young, the leader of Violent By Design lose to Sami Callihan via disqualification.

The lose came about due to Callihan being swarmed by followers of VBD. Deaner would then enter the ring and introduce the IMPACT Faithful to two new members of the group.

Former AEW star Alan Angels and former WWE superstar Big Kon fka Konnor of The Ascension have pledged their loyalty to Eric Young and VBD.