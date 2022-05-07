JONAH Announced Impact Wrestling Departure

The former NXT North American Champion, JONAH announced his departure from IMPACT this past Thursday after the show went off the air.

JONAH has mentioned in multiple interviews that his contract with the company expired after Rebellion.

His last match with the company was a losing effort to Honor No More’s PCO in a main event Monster’s Ball match.

