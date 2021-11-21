JONAH fka Bronson Reed Has Arrived In Impact

Tonight during the Turning Point live special on Impact Plus Josh Alexander came to the ring. Alexander would say that he is more focus than ever after his match with Minoru Suzuki this past Thursday.

He would also say that he doesn’t matter if Moose has the world title or not that he will get his hands on Moose

The lights would then flicker and former NXT North American Champion, JONAH fka Bronson Reed would jump Alexander from behind. JONAH would leave Alexander in a pool of his own blood and even took out security.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!