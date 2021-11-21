Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
JONAH fka Bronson Reed Has Arrived In Impact
JONAH fka Bronson Reed Has Arrived In Impact

Tonight during the Turning Point live special on Impact Plus Josh Alexander came to the ring. Alexander would say that he is more focus than ever after his match with Minoru Suzuki this past Thursday. 

He would also say that he doesn’t matter if Moose has the world title or not that he will get his hands on Moose 

The lights would then flicker and former NXT North American Champion, JONAH fka Bronson Reed would jump Alexander from behind. JONAH would leave Alexander in a pool of his own blood and even took out security. 

