Jordynne Grace won The Queen of the Mountain and the Knockouts World Championship

Tonight Impact Wrestling and more importantly the Knockouts made history with the first ever Queen of the Mountain Match. 

Tasha Steelz defended her title in this historic match against former Knockouts World Champions Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim. 

Grace would go on to win the match and become the new Knockouts World Champion

This continued the trend of every championship but the Digital Media Championship changing hands leading up to the main event. 

