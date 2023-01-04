Skip to main content
Josh Alexander becomes longest reigning IMPACT World Champion

Today current IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander surpassed Bobby Rode’s record setting reign of 256 days to become the longest reigning world champion as of this writing at 257 days.

Alexander recently became a singles competitor in IMPACT after his former The North tag partner Ethan Page was killed off in a match against The Karate Man at Hard to Kill 2021.

He would go on to become the X-Division Champion at Rebellion later that year and hold the title for 151 days. He would later cash in the title for a shot at the world title using Option C.

Alexander would defeat AEW star Christian Cage for the world title in the main event of Bound For Glory 2021 put would only hold it for a few minutes. Immediately following his win Moose would cash in his Call Your Shot trophy becoming the new champion.

Alexander who is currently in his now record setting second reign reclaimed the belt at last year’s Rebellion PPV defeating Moose.

Since reclaiming the gold Alexander has gone on to defend the title against Tomohiro Ishii, Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards, Alex Shelley and “Speedball” Mike Bailey just to name a few. 

His most recent title defense against Bailey which was a late 2022 match of the year candidate ended up winning the award.

These two put on a world class masterpiece as they went the full allotted 60 minutes.

You can watch the full match below:

We at Wrestling News World would like to congratulate Josh Alexander for his record setting reign. 

Alexander’s next title defense will come a week from Friday at the Hard To Kill PPV against ECW legend and former IMPACT World Champion Bully Ray. 

