Knockouts tag team match added to Against All Odds

This Friday from Center Stage in Atalanta, Georgia is the Against All Odds show streaming on FITE, IMPACT Plus and Impact Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.

Today a Knockouts tag team match was announced for the show. The team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green will take on Mickie James and Mia Yim.

This match stems from the historic Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary plus Green and Purrazzo have previous history with James. This past Thursday on IMPACT! Green took on Yim who recently return at Under Siege last month making the save for Taya Valkyrie who just beaten Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Coming out of Slammiversary it looks like Purrazzo and Green are gonna be a team moving forward. Some fans may remember when these two tried to get their VXT tag team gimmick off the ground in NXT a couple of years ago.

Here is the updated card:

Josh Alexander vs Joe Doering(IMPACT World Championship)

Jordynne Grace vs Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans(Knockouts World Championship)

Honor No More vs The Good Brothers, James Storm, TBD and TBD

Moose vs Sami Callihan(Clockwork Orange House of Fun)

Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green vs Mia Yim and Mickie James

