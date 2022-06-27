Skip to main content
Knockouts tag team match added to Against All Odds

Knockouts tag team match added to Against All Odds

This Friday from Center Stage in Atalanta, Georgia is the Against All Odds show streaming on FITE, IMPACT Plus and Impact Ultimate Insiders on YouTube. 

Today a Knockouts tag team match was announced for the show. The team of Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green will take on Mickie James and Mia Yim. 

This match stems from the historic Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary plus Green and Purrazzo have previous history with James. This past Thursday on IMPACT! Green took on Yim who recently return at Under Siege last month making the save for Taya Valkyrie who just beaten Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. 

Coming out of Slammiversary it looks like Purrazzo and Green are gonna be a team moving forward. Some fans may remember when these two tried to get their VXT tag team gimmick off the ground in NXT a couple of years ago. 

Here is the updated card:

Josh Alexander vs Joe Doering(IMPACT World Championship)

Jordynne Grace vs Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans(Knockouts World Championship)

Honor No More vs The Good Brothers, James Storm, TBD and TBD

Moose vs Sami Callihan(Clockwork Orange House of Fun)

Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green vs Mia Yim and Mickie James 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

5C6504EF-8B85-413F-8E2E-A6ADB4D3073D
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts tag team match added to Against All Odds

102CF5A7-B143-42AF-A285-6CE5D8DD685D
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Championship match added to Ric Flair’s Last Match

E4E89F62-4C2B-4DFD-81DF-838A766DD0F3
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* The Briscoes won’t be able to compete at Against All Odds

3F83DC08-07F9-412F-9B54-F9E7907E4A62
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Championship match added to Against All Odds card

7C87A371-D50E-4417-A42F-AD6185A3B4CD
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.23.22

D9EC3BEB-DCF1-4280-9916-6228647859FF
Impact Wrestling

Throwback stipulation to settle the score between Moose and Sami Callihan at Against All Odds

DF6F3035-71DF-468D-AE16-512D27C6395A
Impact Wrestling

Ten man tag team match added to Against All Odds card

3011C9CC-52C2-432D-AA8C-5C6B6E212A05
Impact Wrestling

Massive tag team rematch announced for Ric Flair Last Match