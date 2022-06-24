Skip to main content
Knockouts World Championship match added to Against All Odds card

Knockouts World Championship match added to Against All Odds card

History was made at Slammiversary this past Sunday with the first ever Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts World Championship. 

The match featured only former Knockouts World Champions with Tasha Steelz, Jordynne Grace, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. Grace would go on to win the match and the title 

Tonight on the Slammiversary fallout edition of IMPACT! Steelz envoked her rematch clause for Against All Odds on Friday July 1, 2022. 

Here is the updated Against All Odds match card:

Josh Alexander vs Joe Doering (Impact World Championship)

Honor No More vs The Good Brothers, The Briscoes and James Storm

Sami Callihan vs Moose(Clockwork Orange House of Fun)

Jordynne Grace vs Tasha Steelz (Knockouts World Championship)

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more matches are announced.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

3F83DC08-07F9-412F-9B54-F9E7907E4A62
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Championship match added to Against All Odds card

7C87A371-D50E-4417-A42F-AD6185A3B4CD
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.23.22

A4E23CCB-7258-451C-A546-BD583AF0E8D9
Impact Wrestling

Throwback stipulation to settle the score between Moose and Sami Callihan at Against All Odds

DF6F3035-71DF-468D-AE16-512D27C6395A
Impact Wrestling

Ten man tag team match added to Against All Odds card

3011C9CC-52C2-432D-AA8C-5C6B6E212A05
Impact Wrestling

Massive tag team rematch announced for Ric Flair Last Match

E62EB294-EB79-43B1-B4F4-D14AFCCEA834
Impact Wrestling

Huge Impact World Championship match announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match show

55F17AD8-172B-4167-9F89-A0CE722561E7
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Slammiversary Fallout 6.23.22

FAC4FEB0-D2A7-4D6D-BBD0-033CF781472F
Impact Wrestling

The main event for Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds announced