Knockouts World Championship match added to Against All Odds card

History was made at Slammiversary this past Sunday with the first ever Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts World Championship.

The match featured only former Knockouts World Champions with Tasha Steelz, Jordynne Grace, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. Grace would go on to win the match and the title

Tonight on the Slammiversary fallout edition of IMPACT! Steelz envoked her rematch clause for Against All Odds on Friday July 1, 2022.

Here is the updated Against All Odds match card:

Josh Alexander vs Joe Doering (Impact World Championship)

Honor No More vs The Good Brothers, The Briscoes and James Storm

Sami Callihan vs Moose(Clockwork Orange House of Fun)

Jordynne Grace vs Tasha Steelz (Knockouts World Championship)

