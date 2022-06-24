Knockouts World Championship match added to Ric Flair’s Last Match

Today it was announced that the Impact Knockouts World Championship will be defended at Ric Flair’s Last Match on Sunday July 31, 2022.

The match will be defending champion Jordynne Grace against Rachel Ellering and Deonna Purrazzo.

Grace recently claimed her second Knockouts Championship when she defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim and former champion Tasha Steelz in a Queen of the Mountain match this past Sunday at Slammiversary.

While the match is already set for July 31 the question still remains if Grace will be the champion by then. She is scheduled to defend her newly won championship against the former champion Tasha Steelz on Friday July 1, 2022 at Against All Odds.

