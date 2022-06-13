Skip to main content
Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match added to Slammiversary Card

Impact Wrestling announced today that The Influence will put their Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the line against the team of Rosemary and the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie formerly known as Ragnarok. 

This all came about a few weeks ago when Decay crashed Locker Room Talk to challenge The Influence to a championship match but the champions claimed that Decay hadn’t earned the match.

Later that night Havok challenged Masha Slamovich and the following week was destroyed by Slamovich and haven’t been seen since. 

This past Thursday on IMPACT! Rosemary defeated one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Tenille Dashwood and was subjected to a post match brawl leading to Taya Valkyrie to make the save. 

It looks like Ragnarok is back and look to end the reign of The Influence at Slammiversary. 

