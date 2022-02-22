Skip to main content
Knockouts World Tag Team Title Match Added To Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

Earlier today Impact Wrestling announced the first match for next month’s Impact Plus special Sacrifice. You can check it out here.

Just now Impact announced the second match for the card and it will be The IInspiration defending their Knockouts World Tag Team Championships against The Influence. 

This match was originally scheduled for last month’s Hard To Kill PPV but the card had to change just a bit as Impact was dealing with an outbreak due to the ongoing pandemic. 

The title match was then rescheduled for January 27th but then Tenille Dashwood was unable to compete.

So after months of waiting for this title match we will now hopefully get this match at Sacrifice on March 5th. 

