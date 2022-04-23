Last Minute Change to Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion Card

Impact Wrestling announced today that Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete at Rebellion tonight. What this means is that the scheduled match between Gresham and the leader of Honor No More, Eddie Edwards is canceled.

A new impromptu match of Edwards vs the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey will now take place on the Countdown to Rebellion show. This also means that the scheduled triple threat match for the X-Division Championship will now take place on the main card.

Here is the official tweet:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!