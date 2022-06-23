Massive tag team rematch announced for Ric Flair Last Match

Today it was announced that Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards formerly known as The Wolves will team up again for one night only at Ric Flair’s Last match on July 31.

The Wolves will be taking on Motor City Machine Guns this is a match that no one thought we would ever see again.

Their first encounter took place ten years ago at a 2CW show called Nightmare Before Christmas with Motor City Machine Guns who were the TNA Tag Team Champions at the time picking up the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The last time that The Wolves teamed together back in January of 2016 when they dropped the TNA World Tag Team Championship to Beer Money Inc. The sho would air on a tape delay on March 8, 2016 and it was during the match that Richards would suffer an ACL injury leading to Eddie Edwards singles run.

On Sunday July 31 they look to create magic and capture lighting in a bottle once more in Nashville, Tennessee. Can The Wolves avenge their lost?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!