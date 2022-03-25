Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green to take on Mickie James and Nick Aldis at Multiverse of Matches

Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz retain her championship against the former champion Mickie James in a Philly Street Fight.

During the match James’ best friend Chelsea Green came down to the ring and looked to help her but allowed Savannah Evans and Steelz to continue the double team leading to win.

After the match James and Green came to blows leading to the IMPACT Digital Media Champion and Green’s husband Matt Cardona to surprisingly out of nowhere hit Radio Silence and help Green, who was never hurt to take down James.

The Cardonas stood tall of James to close the show.

Today Impact Wrestling announced that next Friday at The Multiverse of Matches it will be The Cardonas vs Mickie James and her husband former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis.

