Skip to main content
Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green to take on Mickie James and Nick Aldis at Multiverse of Matches

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green to take on Mickie James and Nick Aldis at Multiverse of Matches

Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz retain her championship against the former champion Mickie James in a Philly Street Fight. 

During the match James’ best friend Chelsea Green came down to the ring and looked to help her but allowed Savannah Evans and Steelz to continue the double team leading to win. 

After the match James and Green came to blows leading to the IMPACT Digital Media Champion and Green’s husband Matt Cardona to surprisingly out of nowhere hit Radio Silence and help Green, who was never hurt to take down James.

The Cardonas stood tall of James to close the show.

Today Impact Wrestling announced that next Friday at The Multiverse of Matches it will be The Cardonas vs Mickie James and her husband former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

C8AEA651-2F9C-4E5D-BD39-8182FA0ECE66
Impact Wrestling

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green to take on Mickie James and Nick Aldis at Multiverse of Matches

B647F1B6-886C-486C-BE76-AB0933E26C91
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Mike Bailey advanced to Rebellion, Two Championships successfully defended and The Cardonas stood tall 3.24.22

E727574A-D120-494A-A7C9-7D174A111157
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 3.24.22

A905006F-FDC7-43DA-A820-11F9F2C58A48
Impact Wrestling

The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey to replace Mike Bailey in Ultimate X at WrestleCon

618E35E1-DC64-4576-BC85-6C7CCF73A97D
Impact Wrestling

Competitors Announced for X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match at Multiverse of Matches

2CC0F3F9-1727-4A84-8A43-9FC3DA4F1517
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Moose visits the home of Josh Alexander, two title matches set for next week and Deonna Purrazzo retains titles 3.17.22

74BF87B0-A8D1-4A14-9DAB-7E94DD91BED8
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 3.17.22

B842B418-560C-4165-8695-703E65F5C8BF
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Sacrifice Fallout, Larry D is Back, Motor City Machine Guns Reunite and More 3.10.22