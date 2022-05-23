Mia Yim says she felt like joke and plans to retire with Impact Wrestling
Two weeks ago former WWE superstar Mia Yim made her return to Impact Wrestling at Under Siege.
Recently in an interview with Denise Salcedo Yim revealed that she felt like a joke in WWE and plans to retire with Impact Wrestling.
Here is the full YouTube interview:
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!