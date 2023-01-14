Skip to main content
Mickie James wins Knockouts World Championship

Mickie James wins Knockouts World Championship

Tonight was Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV and the main event saw The Last Rodeo come to a close. Mickie James would defeat Jordynne Grace to become a five time Knockouts World Champion.

After losing to Chelsea Green in July of last year at the very same building she would contemplate what is next for her career. 

James would make her return to IMPACT in September and announced The Last Rodeo where she would fight from the bottom up to earn a Knockouts World Championship match. If she would lose at anytime during the rodeo she would retire from wrestling.

During the rodeo she would go on to beat the likes of Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim and more. 

After the match James would celebrate her win with Knockouts Legend Tara and her family in the ring. 

Now that she has become the champion she has another big test ahead of her as earlier in the night Masha Slamovich won a fatal four way to become the number one contender. 

Congratulations Mickie James.

Related Articles

B40097BF-038E-452F-9B3B-2CCE9638C91F
Impact Wrestling

Mickie James wins Knockouts World Championship

95CC8B27-A4F4-41F5-B1F9-9E308A156AE4
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Results and Recap 1.13.23

anthony
Impact Wrestling

Anthony Carelli fka Santino Marella announced as Director of Authority

kaz
Impact Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian signed a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling

FF2CDDB3-8C87-44C8-ADDD-851765C67DD6
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Preview 1.13.23

5D5ADBC5-EBD6-481E-8373-82778AD3A2B2
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Results and Recap 1.12.23

753B99C3-8A9C-40C9-B8BE-CB6889E9BE55
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Hard To Kill 2023 Go Home Show 1.12.23

F1BABC6A-B136-40BE-B301-3E0404E18DD2
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 1.5.23