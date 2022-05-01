Multiple Impact Wrestling Contracts set to Expire Soon

Rumors have been swirling for a while that multiple IMPACT contracts were set to expire soon.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows contracts are set to expire on July 17 which is two days from this year’s Slammiversary PPV on July 19. The Good Brothers made their Impact debut at Slammiversary 2020 when they signed a two year deal.

In update on their status with the company according to the Wrestling Observer Gallows and Anderson are not anywhere close to an agreement. It is also worth noting the team signed big contracts back in 2020.

One contract that has reportedly expired is JONAH, who recently finished his run with the company at the Rebellion PPV and TV tapings. JONAH made his IMPACT debut at the Turning Point IMPACT Plus special back in November.

He reveled in interviews this past December that he contract was up after this past Saturday’s Rebellion PPV. His final match with the company will be a Monster’s Ball match with Honor No More’s PCO this Thursday on IMPACT!

Another contract that is set to expire soon is Willie Mack. He made his debut back in October of 2018.

Mack was reportedly on an annual contract that was supposed to increase into a six figure payout the following year but the company reportedly cut the contract.

Recently as of late Mack has been teaming with former Impact World Champion Rich Swann. His last match was a tag team match as he and Swann faced The Bullet Club on IMPACT!

